Pankaj Tripathi marks deeply personal chapter in life: ‘Nostalgic and grounding’

  • By Salima Bhutto
  • By Salima Bhutto
Pankaj Tripathi recently marked a deeply personal chapter in his life.

The 49-year-old actor is set to make a much-awaited return to the theatre after a gap of 12 years with a stage play titled, "Lailaaj".

While talking about his return to stage after 12-year-break, Tripathi called the feeling both, nostalgic and deeply grounding.

In an emotional and detailed note which the Stree 2 actor shared with his daughter Aashi, he wrote, "Theatre is where my journey as an actor truly began, and returning to the stage after twelve years feels both nostalgic and deeply grounding."

He added, "Cinema has given me so much love and recognition, but theatre has a different kind of intimacy."

According to the Fukrey performer, it humbles you, challenges you, and keeps you honest as a performer.

For the Mimi actor, the musical comedy play, in which he will have a cameo, is very close to his heart because it comes from a space of family, friendship, and love for storytelling.

"Producing this play under Roopkatha Rangmanch with my wife Mridula has been a labour of love, and bringing it to life has reminded us why we started dreaming in the first place."

Apart from Tripathi, Lailaaj will also feature his wife, Mridula, and their daughter.

On professional front, Pankaj Tripathi will soon star in Mirzapur-The Movie, set to release on September 4, 2026.

