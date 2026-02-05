Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja set to make her Bollywood debut: report

Trending
Bollywood star Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja has reportedly signed a film amid divorce rumours.

Several reports suggested the 57-year-old is set for her acting debut with Balaji Motion — Ekta Kapoor's production house.

According to India Today, Sunita will shoot for 20 days for the film as she will appear in a crucial role.

While some other rumours have hinted towards her participation in Ekta Kapoor's reality show, Lock Upp 2, which was announced in early 2026.

Meanwhile, Sunita, in an interview with Zoom, confirmed her son Yashvardhan's next film, saying, "Yes, he is doing a film with Sajid Khan, Ektaa Kapoor Production. I love Ekta. I love Sajid. Sajid toh mere chote bhai ki tarah hai. Yes, Nitanshi is there. I have met her. She's a very sweet girl. And I want the picture movie to be a blockbuster, and I know it will be."

The star wife added, "Vaise hi mera baccha bhi chooyega aasman. This movie of Yashvardhan, 100 jiska naam hai picture ka, will do more than Rs 200 crore," she expressed.

Notably, Sunita remains in headlines due to her comments on marriage and other things, she has also drawn widespread attention for her outspoken remarks on her marriage, sparking controversy. 

