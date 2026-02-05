Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya post loving tribute to Abhishek Bachchan on his 50th

Abhishek Bachchan’s special day has become way more special, thanks to his beloved wife and daughter.
In a heartfelt Instagram post shared on Aishwarya Rai’s official Instagram handle on Thursday, February 5, her and Abhishek’s daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, penned a loving tribute for the actor, ringing in his milestone 50th birthday.
With a number of sweet emojis, including Sun, red heart, evil eyes off, cake, and hug, the 14-year-old penned, “Happy HAPPY 50th Birthday dearest Babyyy-Papa.”
“with lots of love, peace, happiness, contentment and best health God Blesssss. Stay Golden… Shine on Love,” she sweetly added.
The loving wish was accompanied by a black-and-white throwback cropped snap of Abhishek Bachchan from his childhood, featuring his eyes and forehead.
In the comments section, several fans also sent warm wishes to the Happy New Year star on his special day.
About Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan:
Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai first crossed paths while filming Dhoom 2, after which they announced their engagement on January 14, 2007.
The couple got married three months later on April 20, 2007, in a traditional Hindu ceremony.
On November 16, 2011, the Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam actress and the Housefull 5 star welcomed their first and only child, daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.