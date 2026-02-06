Talwiinder reflects on fame and its toll on his carefully crafted identity

Talwiinder opened up about the highs and lows of fame, revealing how the sudden spotlight threatened the carefully crafted persona he’s spent nearly a decade building.
He said, “I woke up to the news, I saw the video, I saw my face everywhere, and I saw it right before going to sleep. So for me, I was not in the right state of mind when I saw it, and it just, for me, it felt like it was snatched away from me, the moment.”
Talwiinder continued, “That maybe, because we've been working on this, you know, for a really long time, and then I wanted to execute it perfectly.”
The Kammo Ji singer explained that his goal was never to hide from the public or play “hide and seek” with the world, but rather to have fans focus on the work he’s sharing rather than his personal life.
Referring to a viral face reveal video from Nupur Sanon’s wedding, Talwiinder noted, “you know, I saw that, and then obviously, it just spreads like a wildfire. People are messaging me like, you know, hey, what's going on, this, that. And then obviously, I don't know why people act like I haven't seen the video.”
He added, “Like 200, 300, 500 people sent me that video, you know. And then on top of that, you're seeing people making content on it just to get some views. So that shows their true colours as well.”
Addressing the aggressive media attention, he said, “Everyone has to run their household. It's okay if I am used in the process and they are getting the views they want.”
Notably, previously a video went viral where Disha Patani can be seen with a man who is said to be Talwiinder, whose face was not covered with a mask..