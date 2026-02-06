Rajpal Yadav surrenders in Tihar jail in cheque-bounce case

Trending
  By Hania Jamil
Bollywood actor and comedian Rajpal Yadav surrendered before the Tihar jail after the Delhi High Court declined to extend his deadline in connection with his 2024 conviction in cheque-bounce cases.

On Thursday, February 5, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma ordered Yadav to surrender immediately.

As per jail records, the Chup Chup Ke actor presented himself to the Jail Superintendent around 4 p.m. on Thursday after he complied with the High Court's directions.

During the hearing, Yadav's lawyer explained that the actor was unable to surrender on February 4, as he was attempting to arrange funds to pay the complaint and could not reach Delhi by the deadline.

While his attorney requested that the court grant him more time to prepare the payment, it was disapproved.

"In these circumstances, this Court finds no merit in the plea of the counsel for the petitioner to recall its order directing surrender of the petitioner (Rajpal Yadav) before the Jail Superintendent, Tihar. He is ordered to surrender immediately today," the court declared.

The court clarified that the order, uploaded the same evening, left "no room for confusion" regarding the surrender deadline.

Moreover, it emphasised that Yadav had already been granted two extra days at his request, making it clear when he was expected to surrender.

