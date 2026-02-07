Sports
  • By Bushra Saleem
Sports

Real reason Lewis Hamilton dating Kim Kardashian despite 'plenty of women'

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton sparks dating buzz after spotted together in Paris hotel

  • By Bushra Saleem
Lewis Hamiltons true intention for Kim Kardashian revealed amid dating buzz
Lewis Hamilton's true intention for Kim Kardashian revealed amid dating buzz

Lewis Hamilton’s true intentions behind dating Kim Kardashian has been revealed.

The Ferrari driver last week sparked dating rumors with the Skims founder after they were pictured together in Paris hotel.

As per media reports the reality TV star flew from Los Angeles on her private jet for “romantic meetup” with the British car racer at a luxury hotel in the English countryside’s Cotswolds area, Estelle Manor, before traveling to Paris.

The shocking romantic getaway leaves fans stunned who were not expecting this romance on their 2026 cards.

However, the insiders have revealed reason behind former Mercedes driver’s surprising romantic move despite having “plenty of women.”

A source told Star, “The big issue (Kim) overlooking, though, is that Lewis still has plenty of women he can call on and he’s not looking for anything much more than an extended booty call. The guy swore off serious relationships literally years ago and prides himself on bed-hopping, whether Kim chooses to accept this reality or not.”

The seven-time F1 champion has been romantically linked to a long list of famous women, including Nicole Scherzinger, Gigi Hadid, Rita Ora, Barbra Palvin, Winnie Harlow, Sofia Richie, Nicki Minaj and Shakira.

