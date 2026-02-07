Hania Aamir shows excitement for Mahira Khan, Fahad Mustafa’s new film

Hania Aamir expressed her excitement over upcoming trailer of Mahira Khan and Fahad Mustafa’s new film, Aag Lagay Basti Mein.
Sharing a poster of the highly anticipated film on Instagram, the Meri Zindagi Hai Tu starlet expressed, “exciteddd!”
Notably, Hania’s reaction came after Mahira and Fahad took to their respective official Instagram accounts to share major updates about their upcoming film, Aag Lagay Basti Mein.
“Aag Lagay Basti Mein. Trailer releasing on Monday, 9th Feb 2026. In cinemas Eid Ul Fitr 2026,” read the poster.
In their posts, the duo revealed the release date of the trailer and unveiled the first official poster for their upcoming film, showcasing a striking look.
The poster showed Fahad clutching a rifle, his expression a mix of anger and fear, while Mahira stands beside him, exuding confidence, boldness, and fearlessness as they both stare intently ahead.
“WHERE THERE IS SMOKE, THERE IS FIRE,” the duo penned captioned.”
They added, “Presenting the first official poster of AAG LAGAY BASTI MEIN. Witness the legendary duo Fahad Mustafa & Mahira Khan in a cinematic avatar like never before.”
Mahira and Fahad added, “But this is just the beginning... The full storm arrives with the TRAILER RELEASE on Monday, 9th Feb 2026! In cinemas this Eid-ul-Fitr 2026.”
Notably, Fahad Mustafa announced wrapping Aag Lagay Basti Mein production on December 25, 2025.