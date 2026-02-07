Trending
  • By Javeria Ahmed
Make us preferred on Google
Trending

Hania Aamir shows excitement for Mahira Khan, Fahad Mustafa’s new film

'Aag Lagay Basti Mein' trailer is set to release on Monday, February 9 2026

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Hania Aamir shows excitement for Mahira Khan, Fahad Mustafa’s new film
Hania Aamir shows excitement for Mahira Khan, Fahad Mustafa’s new film

Hania Aamir expressed her excitement over upcoming trailer of Mahira Khan and Fahad Mustafa’s new film, Aag Lagay Basti Mein.

Sharing a poster of the highly anticipated film on Instagram, the Meri Zindagi Hai Tu starlet expressed, “exciteddd!”

Notably, Hania’s reaction came after Mahira and Fahad took to their respective official Instagram accounts to share major updates about their upcoming film, Aag Lagay Basti Mein.

“Aag Lagay Basti Mein. Trailer releasing on Monday, 9th Feb 2026. In cinemas Eid Ul Fitr 2026,” read the poster.

In their posts, the duo revealed the release date of the trailer and unveiled the first official poster for their upcoming film, showcasing a striking look.

The poster showed Fahad clutching a rifle, his expression a mix of anger and fear, while Mahira stands beside him, exuding confidence, boldness, and fearlessness as they both stare intently ahead.

“WHERE THERE IS SMOKE, THERE IS FIRE,” the duo penned captioned.”

They added, “Presenting the first official poster of AAG LAGAY BASTI MEIN. Witness the legendary duo Fahad Mustafa & Mahira Khan in a cinematic avatar like never before.”

Mahira and Fahad added, “But this is just the beginning... The full storm arrives with the TRAILER RELEASE on Monday, 9th Feb 2026! In cinemas this Eid-ul-Fitr 2026.”

Notably, Fahad Mustafa announced wrapping Aag Lagay Basti Mein production on December 25, 2025.

Imran Khan weighs in on age-appropriate roles for Bollywood’s three Khans
Imran Khan weighs in on age-appropriate roles for Bollywood’s three Khans
Manoj Bajpayee’s Ghuskhor Pandit row escalates as Netflix rethinks release
Manoj Bajpayee’s Ghuskhor Pandit row escalates as Netflix rethinks release
Ayeza Khan skips kite flying to turn rooftop into Basant paradise
Ayeza Khan skips kite flying to turn rooftop into Basant paradise
Ranbir Kapoor credits Sandeep Reddy Vanga for breaking his romantic image
Ranbir Kapoor credits Sandeep Reddy Vanga for breaking his romantic image
Yami Gautam to make surprise cameos in Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar 2'?
Yami Gautam to make surprise cameos in Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar 2'?
'Sanam Teri Kasam' set to return with sequel? Producer Deepak drops huge update
'Sanam Teri Kasam' set to return with sequel? Producer Deepak drops huge update
'Saiyaara' star Aneet Padda lands major role opposite 'Homebound' actor
'Saiyaara' star Aneet Padda lands major role opposite 'Homebound' actor
Nadia Jamil recalls representing Basant Festival at Shakespeare's Globe event
Nadia Jamil recalls representing Basant Festival at Shakespeare's Globe event
Mahira Khan shares adorable glimpses with husband from close pal's daughter wedding
Mahira Khan shares adorable glimpses with husband from close pal's daughter wedding
Talwiinder reflects on fame and its toll on his carefully crafted identity
Talwiinder reflects on fame and its toll on his carefully crafted identity
Pankaj Tripathi marks deeply personal chapter in life: ‘Nostalgic and grounding’
Pankaj Tripathi marks deeply personal chapter in life: ‘Nostalgic and grounding’
Suniel Shetty reveals his biggest regret about hit film 'Dhurandhar’
Suniel Shetty reveals his biggest regret about hit film 'Dhurandhar’

Popular News

Chris Hemsworth reveals his dream role for Halle Berry in 'Secret Wars'

Chris Hemsworth reveals his dream role for Halle Berry in 'Secret Wars'

2 minutes ago
Hania Aamir shows excitement for Mahira Khan, Fahad Mustafa’s new film

Hania Aamir shows excitement for Mahira Khan, Fahad Mustafa’s new film
11 minutes ago
Taylor Swift makes Spotify history as ‘Opalite’ shatters streaming record

Taylor Swift makes Spotify history as ‘Opalite’ shatters streaming record
47 minutes ago