Badshah apologises after 'Tateeree' backlash, calls himself 'proud Haryanavi'

Badshah has issued an apology to the people of Haryana after an FIR was filed against him over his track titled Tateeree.
The song reportedly faced backlash due to its "objectionable" lyrics.
On Saturday, March 7, Haryana Police shared that the track had been removed from YouTube.
Taking to his Instagram, Badshah, whose real name is Aditya Prateek Singh, posted an apology video addressing the issue.
In the video, the Let's Nacho singer could be heard saying in Hindi, "I am Badshah. My new song 'Tateeree' was recently released, and I have been seeing that many people are offended by its lyrics and visual representation."
Calling himself a "proud Haryanvi", Badshah said that he has never wanted to hurt the sentiments of people of Haryana and had no intention "of portraying women or children in a vulgar manner".
Explaining the track, he added, "I belong to the hip-hop genre, where lyrics often include disses aimed at competitors. The song was never meant to target women or children, and I would never do that."
"My aim has always been to promote and take forward Haryana's culture. If my song has hurt anyone’s sentiments, I sincerely apologise. I hope you will see me as a son of Haryana and forgive me," he concluded.
Apart from the police action, the Haryana State Commission for Women has issued a summons to Badshah to appear on March 13 following complaints that the song's lyrics violate cultural boundaries and the modesty of women.
The lyrics of the song were written by Badshah, while the music was composed by Hiten. Haryanvi singer Simran Jaglan has also performed on the track alongside the rapper.
Legal troubles surrounding Tateeree:
As reported by The Indian Express, DCP Panchkula, Shrishti Gupta, said that an FIR has been registered against Badshah at the Cyber Crime police station in Sector 20 after a written complaint was filed by social activist Abhay Chaudhary.
In his complaint, Chaudhary alleged that the music video shows girls dressed in school uniforms in scenes he described as inappropriate.
He also claimed that in the video, the school setting is referred to as "Badshala", which he alleged is a play on the word "Pathshala" (school), thereby portraying an educational environment in a derogatory manner.