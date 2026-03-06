Shahid Kapoor offers glimpse into family time during getaway

News
  By Syeda Fazeelat
Shahid Kapoor is spending some quality time with his beloved ones during his getaway from work.

The O’ Romeo star shared an Instagram Story, offering a glimpse into his personal space with his wife Mira Rajput and kids– Misha & Zain along with younger brother Ishaan Khatter.


The vacation follows weeks after Shahid Kapoor appeared in his phenomenal film, O’ Romeo, which hit the theaters on February 13, 2026.

O’ Romeo emerged as a major hit, which broke several records, grossing over ₹116 crore worldwide in 20 days.

It is an in post-independence Mumbai film, when the underworld takes over the city. This gritty tale explores the criminal realm of a bygone era, weaving through the streets and shadows of India's bustling metropolis.

Shahid has proved himself with strong performances in several Bollywood hits, including Kabir Singh, Padmaavat, Jab We Met, and more, gaining immense success over the years.

On the personal front, Shahid Kapoor shares two children – daughter Misha (born in 2016) and son Zain (born in 2018) – with his wife, Mira Rajput.

