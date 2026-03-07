Salman Khan's ailing father gets major health update

News
Salman Khan's ailing father Salim Khan recently got a major health update.

For the unversed, the legendary 90-year-old screenwriter has been hospitalised since February 17 after experiencing high blood pressure.

Now screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar, during this conversation, gave update about his close ailing friend to Hindustan Times, "Salim is fine now. He’s okay and recovering. He’s sitting on a chair and talking, and I mean, he has improved."

Senior Khan was admitted to Lilavati hospital in Mumbai. at that time, the doctors informed the media that he experienced a minor brain haemorrhage and subsequently underwent a surgical procedure.

Dr Jalil Parkar said, "There was minimal brain haemorrhage. A procedure called DSA was done today morning."

According to the doctor at that time, no surgery was required, adding that the haemorrhage was "very minimal."

However, he was still on ventilator, from which he was gotten off a day later, keeping in mind his age.

Since he has been hospitalised, several members from his family, friends and the film industry have been visiting him.

The notable faces of Bollywood, who paid visit to Salim khan in hospital include Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Sangeeta Bijlani, Nadeem Qureshi, and Lulia Vantur.

