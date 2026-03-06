News
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
News

Reema Khan melts hearts honoring Amjad Sabri on 10th death anniversary

Amjad Sabri embraced martyrdom on Ramadan 16th after being shot while on his way to a television studio

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Reema Khan melts hearts honoring Amjad Sabri on 10th death anniversary
Reema Khan melts hearts honoring Amjad Sabri on 10th death anniversary

The veteran Pakistani film actress paid a heartfelt tribute to legendary sufi qawaal on his 10th death anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, the 54-year-old actress shared a photo of her and husband standing along with Amjad Sabri.

The Bulandi artist penned down, “Legend never dies, Amjad Sabri Sahab, you will forever be remembered #amjadsabri. RIP.”

“16th ramadan marks the martyrdom anniversary of shaheed amjad sabri sb,” Reema added.


Amjad Sabri was a legendary Pakistani qawaal, known for his signature kalaams such as Bhar Do Jholi, Tajdar-e-Haram, and gained immense popularity across the globe.

On 16th Ramadan, he embraced martyrdom after being shot while on his way to a television studio.

His death was met with widespread mourning worldwide, as he was seen as a symbol of peace and Sufism.

Several other Pakistani celebrities such as renowned journalist Waseem Badami, and others are remembering the legend on his 10th death anniversary.

Notably, Amjad Sabri’s legacy is now being carried forward by his son Mujadid Amjad Sabri, who is now following his father’s footprint, and surprising everyone with his strong performance worldwide.

Shahid Kapoor offers glimpse into family time during getaway
Shahid Kapoor offers glimpse into family time during getaway
Yami Gautam clears the air on controversy over Kriti Sanon post
Yami Gautam clears the air on controversy over Kriti Sanon post
Janhvi Kapoor’s 29th birthday: Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan send love
Janhvi Kapoor’s 29th birthday: Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan send love
Adnan Siddiqui lauds Naumaan Ijaz and Humayun Saeed as ‘legends’
Adnan Siddiqui lauds Naumaan Ijaz and Humayun Saeed as ‘legends’
Suhana Khan performs stunts in major action sequence with Shah Rukh Khan for 'King'
Suhana Khan performs stunts in major action sequence with Shah Rukh Khan for 'King'
Ranveer Singh shares big update ahead of 'Dhurandhar 2' much-awaited release
Ranveer Singh shares big update ahead of 'Dhurandhar 2' much-awaited release
Priyanka Chopra added to star-studded presenter list for Academy Awards 2026
Priyanka Chopra added to star-studded presenter list for Academy Awards 2026
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor spotted enjoying T20 World Cup semi-final with Raha
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor spotted enjoying T20 World Cup semi-final with Raha
Aryan Khan bags HBO US offer after 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' success
Aryan Khan bags HBO US offer after 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' success
Shah Rukh Khan, other Bollywood stars shine at Arjun Tendulkar’s grand Mumbai wedding
Shah Rukh Khan, other Bollywood stars shine at Arjun Tendulkar’s grand Mumbai wedding
Richa Chadha shares her desire to follow husband Ali Fazal into Hollywood
Richa Chadha shares her desire to follow husband Ali Fazal into Hollywood
Salman Khan may turn into comic-book style Superhero in Raj & DK's new film
Salman Khan may turn into comic-book style Superhero in Raj & DK's new film

Popular News

Yami Gautam clears the air on controversy over Kriti Sanon post

Yami Gautam clears the air on controversy over Kriti Sanon post
2 hours ago
Amazon introduces redesigned Fire TV app for improved user experience

Amazon introduces redesigned Fire TV app for improved user experience
2 hours ago
Iran to not compete at 2026 Winter Paralympics in Italy amid safety issue

Iran to not compete at 2026 Winter Paralympics in Italy amid safety issue
2 hours ago