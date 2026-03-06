Reema Khan melts hearts honoring Amjad Sabri on 10th death anniversary

The veteran Pakistani film actress paid a heartfelt tribute to legendary sufi qawaal on his 10th death anniversary.
Taking to Instagram, the 54-year-old actress shared a photo of her and husband standing along with Amjad Sabri.
The Bulandi artist penned down, “Legend never dies, Amjad Sabri Sahab, you will forever be remembered #amjadsabri. RIP.”
“16th ramadan marks the martyrdom anniversary of shaheed amjad sabri sb,” Reema added.
Amjad Sabri was a legendary Pakistani qawaal, known for his signature kalaams such as Bhar Do Jholi, Tajdar-e-Haram, and gained immense popularity across the globe.
On 16th Ramadan, he embraced martyrdom after being shot while on his way to a television studio.
His death was met with widespread mourning worldwide, as he was seen as a symbol of peace and Sufism.
Several other Pakistani celebrities such as renowned journalist Waseem Badami, and others are remembering the legend on his 10th death anniversary.
Notably, Amjad Sabri’s legacy is now being carried forward by his son Mujadid Amjad Sabri, who is now following his father’s footprint, and surprising everyone with his strong performance worldwide.