'Dhurandhar' 2 trailer: Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar join A-listers reacting to teaser

Along with spreading a buzz of excitement among fans, Dhurandhar 2 trailer has left Bollywood big names amazed as well.
On Saturday, March 7, Ranveer Singh took to Instagram to release the high-octane trailer for his upcoming highly anticipated sequel to Dhurandhar, sparking thrill among fans.
"Told you it was personal. Trailer Out Now. Book Now for Paid Previews on March 18th only. #DhurandharTheRevenge releases worldwide on March 19th, on Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, and Eid. Hindi | Telugu | Tamil | Kannada | Malayalam," captioned the Bajirao Mastani star.
The thrilling promo soon received immense praise from Bollywood actors, who turned to their official Instagram stories to share their reactions.
Alia Bhatt:
On her Instagram story, Alia Bhatt reshared Ranveer Singh's trailer post, writing, "BEAST MODE ON!!!!!!!!!! This trailer is out of controlllllllllll."
Vicky Kaushal:
Vicky Kaushal hyped the film by congratulating the team in advance, "Absolute madness!!! Mubarakaan in advance."
Anil Kapoor:
"This is some serious beast energy @ranveersingh. What a terrific trailer! Wishing @adityadharfilms and the whole team all the luck," penned Anil Kapoor alongside the reshared trailer on his Instagram story.
Karan Johar:
Karan Johar also joined the stars in gushing over the trailer, reacting, "Baap re!!!!!! BAAP being the operative word!!!!! Juggernaut loading......."
Arjun Kapoor:
Taking to his Instagram story, Arjun Kapoor also reshared the trailer, expressing, "Cannot wait. @adityadharfilms @ranveersingh."
Dhurandhar 2 release date:
Dhurandhar 2, also known as Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is slated to release on March 19, 2026.