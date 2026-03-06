News
  By Salima Bhutto
Shah Rukh Khan hit with scathing criticism from 'Mirzapur' star over 'weak scripts'

SRK will soon star in ‘King’ which is scheduled to be released in December 2026

Shah Rukh Khan has recently been hit with a scathing criticism from Mirzapur actor Lilliput over the actor's questionable script choices.

The actor, whose real name is M. M. Faruqui, recently shared his opinion with Siddharth Kannan on watching the 60-year-old actor’s movie Zero, in which SRK played a dwarf.

It all started when the host brought his attention to his past comment that the Pathaan actor chooses weak scripts like Zero and Jawan.

To which, the the 75-year-old actor, while accepting his statement, acknowledged, “Bilkul kahan hai kyunki, uski filmein dekhne k baad ye lagta hai ki usko script ki sense nhi hai jo Aamir ko hai. (I said it because after watching his films, I feel that he doesn’t have script sense, which Aamir Khan has.)”

According to Bunty Aur Babli actor, the Dunki performer lacks script sense.

Backing his stance, the Mirzapur actor expressed that a normal person, who doesn’t have a short stature, should not play the role of a dwarf.

In the end, Lilliput clarified that SRK left no stone unturned to ace the character in the 2018 movie.

According to the actor, the Jab Harry Met Sejal actor is loyal to his films, but he should give the responsibility of choosing scripts to other people.

On professional front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in King, which is scheduled to be released on December 24, 2026.

