  • By Javeria Ahmed
Suhana Khan performs stunts in major action sequence with Shah Rukh Khan for 'King'

'King' will also mark Suhana Khan's big-screen debut after her first acting appearance in The Archies

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana Khan have reportedly wrapped an intense eight-night Vijayadashami action sequence for their upcoming film King.

According to a report by Mid-Day, the sequence was designed to recreate the scale and atmosphere of a traditional Vijayadashami procession.

A source quoted by the publication said, “The team recreated the scale and energy of a Vijayadashami procession with drums, colours, and the frenzy that is seen on the immersion day.”

It is reported that the squeal involved a large crowd setup, with hundreds of background performers taking part in the shoot.

The father-daughter duo took eight nights to film the intense action set.

The report added that Suhana Khan handled several action stunts herself, making it one of the more challenging parts of her role in King.

To note, King is one of the most-anticipated movies of 2026 and it has drawn major attention since its early development.

In January 2024, a buzz began when producer Sajid Nadiadwala reportedly gave the title to Shah Rukh Khan, who later confirmed in August 2024 that it would be his next film.

The film also includes an extensive ensemble cast including Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan and Arshad Warsi.

Notably, the film will also mark Suhana’s big-screen debut after her first acting appearance in The Archies, which premiered on OTT.

Earlier this year, Siddharth Anand also confirmed that King is set for a theatrical release during Christmas 2026.

