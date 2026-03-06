Adnan Siddiqui lauds Naumaan Ijaz and Humayun Saeed as ‘legends’

Adnan Siddiqui recently heaped immense praise for fellow actors Naumaan Ijaz and Humayun Saeed.
Calling the duo the legends, Siddiqui took to Instagram on Friday, March 6, and penned an emotional note for them, which began with him writing, “People often ask what it was really like back then. Honestly, it was like chai going cold because we wouldn’t stop talking.”
The Ye Dil Mera actor went on to write, “It was showing up tired and leaving inspired. It was Naumaan slipping into Punjabi as soon as he got comfortable, cracking jokes that went completely over my head.”
The 56-year-old actor star, “I never understood a word, but his laugh was so contagious, I’d be in tears anyway. It was Humayun turning tear-jerkers into comedy that made us reshoot the scene.
For Siddiqui, it was the three of them who somehow became a little piece of each other’s story.
In the end, the Meray Paas Tum Ho actor, who also posed a throwback picture of the three in one frame, concluded his post, saying, “Naumaan, Humayun, and I feel lucky to be standing with these legends in the frame. Style may change, but charisma lasts forever!”
It’s worth mentioning here that Adnan Siddiqui, Naumaan Ijaz, and Humayun Saeed are known for their long-lasting careers in drama, with Siddiqui starting in 1992 drama serial Aroosa, Saeed began his career with 1996 drama titled Farar, and Ijaz began his acting career on PTV in 1989.