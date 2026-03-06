News
  • By Salima Bhutto
News

Adnan Siddiqui lauds Naumaan Ijaz and Humayun Saeed as ‘legends’

Adnan Siddiqui pens emotional note for Naumaan Ijaz and Humayun Saeed

  • By Salima Bhutto
Adnan Siddiqui lauds Naumaan Ijaz and Humayun Saeed as ‘legends’
Adnan Siddiqui lauds Naumaan Ijaz and Humayun Saeed as ‘legends’

Adnan Siddiqui recently heaped immense praise for fellow actors Naumaan Ijaz and Humayun Saeed.

Calling the duo the legends, Siddiqui took to Instagram on Friday, March 6, and penned an emotional note for them, which began with him writing, “People often ask what it was really like back then. Honestly, it was like chai going cold because we wouldn’t stop talking.”

The Ye Dil Mera actor went on to write, “It was showing up tired and leaving inspired. It was Naumaan slipping into Punjabi as soon as he got comfortable, cracking jokes that went completely over my head.”

Adnan Siddiqui pens emotional note for Naumaan Ijaz and Humayun Saeed


The 56-year-old actor star, “I never understood a word, but his laugh was so contagious, I’d be in tears anyway. It was Humayun turning tear-jerkers into comedy that made us reshoot the scene.

For Siddiqui, it was the three of them who somehow became a little piece of each other’s story.

In the end, the Meray Paas Tum Ho actor, who also posed a throwback picture of the three in one frame, concluded his post, saying, “Naumaan, Humayun, and I feel lucky to be standing with these legends in the frame. Style may change, but charisma lasts forever!”

It’s worth mentioning here that Adnan Siddiqui, Naumaan Ijaz, and Humayun Saeed are known for their long-lasting careers in drama, with Siddiqui starting in 1992 drama serial Aroosa, Saeed began his career with 1996 drama titled Farar, and Ijaz began his acting career on PTV in 1989.

Suhana Khan performs stunts in major action sequence with Shah Rukh Khan for 'King'
Suhana Khan performs stunts in major action sequence with Shah Rukh Khan for 'King'
Ranveer Singh shares big update ahead of 'Dhurandhar 2' much-awaited release
Ranveer Singh shares big update ahead of 'Dhurandhar 2' much-awaited release
Priyanka Chopra added to star-studded presenter list for Academy Awards 2026
Priyanka Chopra added to star-studded presenter list for Academy Awards 2026
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor spotted enjoying T20 World Cup semi-final with Raha
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor spotted enjoying T20 World Cup semi-final with Raha
Aryan Khan bags HBO US offer after 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' success
Aryan Khan bags HBO US offer after 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' success
Shah Rukh Khan, other Bollywood stars shine at Arjun Tendulkar’s grand Mumbai wedding
Shah Rukh Khan, other Bollywood stars shine at Arjun Tendulkar’s grand Mumbai wedding
Richa Chadha shares her desire to follow husband Ali Fazal into Hollywood
Richa Chadha shares her desire to follow husband Ali Fazal into Hollywood
Salman Khan may turn into comic-book style Superhero in Raj & DK's new film
Salman Khan may turn into comic-book style Superhero in Raj & DK's new film
Ali Rehman Khan clears the air about marriage rumors
Ali Rehman Khan clears the air about marriage rumors
Rashmika Mandanna glows in red saree at wedding reception with Vijay Deverakonda
Rashmika Mandanna glows in red saree at wedding reception with Vijay Deverakonda
Hania Amir shares exciting update after ‘Meri Zindagi Hai Tu’ disappoints fans
Hania Amir shares exciting update after ‘Meri Zindagi Hai Tu’ disappoints fans
'Suno Chanda': Nadia Afgan reveals reason behind season 3 delay
'Suno Chanda': Nadia Afgan reveals reason behind season 3 delay

Popular News

Microsoft Gaming CEO confirms next-gen Xbox console Project Helix

Microsoft Gaming CEO confirms next-gen Xbox console Project Helix
13 minutes ago
Kensington Palace shuts down claims Prince William 'not in a good place’ in new video

Kensington Palace shuts down claims Prince William 'not in a good place’ in new video
2 hours ago
Oscar Piastri leads second practice ahead of Australian Grand Prix

Oscar Piastri leads second practice ahead of Australian Grand Prix
3 hours ago