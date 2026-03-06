News
  • By Sidra Khan
News

Janhvi Kapoor’s 29th birthday: Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan send love

Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Sidharth Malhotra pen special wishes to ring in Jahnvi Kapoor’s 29th birthday

  • By Sidra Khan
Janhvi Kapoor’s 29th birthday: Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan send love
Janhvi Kapoor’s 29th birthday: Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan send love

Janhvi Kapoor has turned 29 and her brother & pals are celebrating it.

On Friday, March 6, the Dhadak actress marked her 29th birthday, and to make her day extra special, her half-brother Arjun Kapoor, and costars & fellow industry friends Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, and Kriti Sanon sent her heartfelt messages with a lot of love.

Taking to his official Instagram story, Arjun dropped a photo with his actress sister, sweetly wishing, “Through all madness, chaos & fun times, happy birthday @janhvikapoor!!”

P.C. Instagram
P.C. Instagram

The Border 2 star shared a snap with Janhvi, hilariously writing, “@janhvikapoor so happy to have u in my life though ur much older then me I wish you only [hug and red heart emoji] and peace and pay your taxes.”

Sidharth Kapoor, on his story, shared a photo with the actress from their 2025 movie Param Sundari, stating, “Wishing you the best birthday @janhvikapoor Big love and hug!”

Meanwhile, the Do Patti star Kriti Sanon shared a heartwarming portrait of the Homebound actress, wishing, “Happy Birthday Janhvi. Wishing you a beautiful year ahead.”

P.C. Instagram
P.C. Instagram

Who is Janhvi Kapoor?

Born on March 6, 1997, Janhvi Kapoor is an Indian actress and the daughter of film producer Boney Kapoor and the late iconic actress Sridevi.

She made her acting debut with 2018 romantic drama film Dhadak, and has won several esteemed accolades, including Zee Cine Award.

Adnan Siddiqui lauds Naumaan Ijaz and Humayun Saeed as ‘legends’
Adnan Siddiqui lauds Naumaan Ijaz and Humayun Saeed as ‘legends’
Suhana Khan performs stunts in major action sequence with Shah Rukh Khan for 'King'
Suhana Khan performs stunts in major action sequence with Shah Rukh Khan for 'King'
Ranveer Singh shares big update ahead of 'Dhurandhar 2' much-awaited release
Ranveer Singh shares big update ahead of 'Dhurandhar 2' much-awaited release
Priyanka Chopra added to star-studded presenter list for Academy Awards 2026
Priyanka Chopra added to star-studded presenter list for Academy Awards 2026
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor spotted enjoying T20 World Cup semi-final with Raha
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor spotted enjoying T20 World Cup semi-final with Raha
Aryan Khan bags HBO US offer after 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' success
Aryan Khan bags HBO US offer after 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' success
Shah Rukh Khan, other Bollywood stars shine at Arjun Tendulkar’s grand Mumbai wedding
Shah Rukh Khan, other Bollywood stars shine at Arjun Tendulkar’s grand Mumbai wedding
Richa Chadha shares her desire to follow husband Ali Fazal into Hollywood
Richa Chadha shares her desire to follow husband Ali Fazal into Hollywood
Salman Khan may turn into comic-book style Superhero in Raj & DK's new film
Salman Khan may turn into comic-book style Superhero in Raj & DK's new film
Ali Rehman Khan clears the air about marriage rumors
Ali Rehman Khan clears the air about marriage rumors
Rashmika Mandanna glows in red saree at wedding reception with Vijay Deverakonda
Rashmika Mandanna glows in red saree at wedding reception with Vijay Deverakonda
Hania Amir shares exciting update after ‘Meri Zindagi Hai Tu’ disappoints fans
Hania Amir shares exciting update after ‘Meri Zindagi Hai Tu’ disappoints fans

Popular News

Microsoft Gaming CEO confirms next-gen Xbox console Project Helix

Microsoft Gaming CEO confirms next-gen Xbox console Project Helix
2 hours ago
Kensington Palace shuts down claims Prince William 'not in a good place’ in new video

Kensington Palace shuts down claims Prince William 'not in a good place’ in new video
3 hours ago
Oscar Piastri leads second practice ahead of Australian Grand Prix

Oscar Piastri leads second practice ahead of Australian Grand Prix
4 hours ago