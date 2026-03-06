Janhvi Kapoor’s 29th birthday: Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan send love

Janhvi Kapoor has turned 29 and her brother & pals are celebrating it.
On Friday, March 6, the Dhadak actress marked her 29th birthday, and to make her day extra special, her half-brother Arjun Kapoor, and costars & fellow industry friends Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, and Kriti Sanon sent her heartfelt messages with a lot of love.
Taking to his official Instagram story, Arjun dropped a photo with his actress sister, sweetly wishing, “Through all madness, chaos & fun times, happy birthday @janhvikapoor!!”
The Border 2 star shared a snap with Janhvi, hilariously writing, “@janhvikapoor so happy to have u in my life though ur much older then me I wish you only [hug and red heart emoji] and peace and pay your taxes.”
Sidharth Kapoor, on his story, shared a photo with the actress from their 2025 movie Param Sundari, stating, “Wishing you the best birthday @janhvikapoor Big love and hug!”
Meanwhile, the Do Patti star Kriti Sanon shared a heartwarming portrait of the Homebound actress, wishing, “Happy Birthday Janhvi. Wishing you a beautiful year ahead.”
Who is Janhvi Kapoor?
Born on March 6, 1997, Janhvi Kapoor is an Indian actress and the daughter of film producer Boney Kapoor and the late iconic actress Sridevi.
She made her acting debut with 2018 romantic drama film Dhadak, and has won several esteemed accolades, including Zee Cine Award.