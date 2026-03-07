'Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge': Ranveer Singh drops official high-octane trailer 

Ranveer Singh is gearing up to introduce Jaskirat Singh Rangi in the high-octane film, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge.
As the official trailer of the upcoming film has dropped on Ranveer Singh's Instagram account on Saturday, March 7th, fans can not wait to witness the Padmaavat actor's journey from Hamza Ali Mazari to Jaskirat.
The three-minutes and twenty-six seconds of the new teaser hinted that Ranveer might abdicate Lyari's alleged "king" Rehman Dakait and will rule the city.
Aditya Dhar's blood-soaked trailer also featured Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna and Sara Arjun will reprise their respective roles from the first part, which premiered on December 5th last year.
At the time, fans and the internet went into a frenzy after Akshaye, who played Rehman Dakait in the first part, overshadowed Ranveer with his gangster look.
However, after being sidelined by the veteran actor, Ranveer is reportedly set to take revenge and is seen defending the Hindu community after being brutally banished by a terrorist on a plane call.
"Told you it was personal. Trailer Out Now. Book Now for Paid Previews on March 18th only. #DhurandharTheRevenge releases worldwide on March 19th, on Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, and Eid. Hindi | Telugu | Tamil | Kannada | Malayalam," the Simmba actor captioned.
For those unaware, in the first part of Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh plays the lead role of an undercover Indian spy whose primary alias is Hamza Ali Mazari.
Now, in Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, he is set to reprise his role as Hamza Ali Mazari, who is also known as Jaskirat Singh Rangi.
However, how he managed to cross the border with his fake identity will be discovered as the movie arrives on March 19th.