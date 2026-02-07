Emma Raducanu suffers heavy defeat to Sorana Cirstea in Transylvania Open final

Emma Raducanu's bid for a first title since her 2021 US Open victory ended in huge disappointment as she lost in the Transylvania Open final.
The British world No.1 defeated by Romanian Sorana Cirstea on Saturday, February 7 with a score of 6-0 6-2 in a match that lasted only one hour and three minutes.
Raducanu had come off a gruelling semi-final against Oleksandra Oliynkova that lasted nearly three hours, leaving her physically and mentally exhausted.
In the final match, the player struggled from the start and lost the first set without winning a single game in just 29 minutes.
She then managed to level the score at 2-2 after having her blood pressure checked but Cirstea eventually dominated the match with commanding victory.
Afterwards, Raducanu expressed, "I want to thank the public. You really made me feel at home this week. Sorry today I couldn't bring my best," as per Sky News.
While congratulating her opponent, the 23-year-old said, "But congratulations as well to Sorana - you've had an incredible week. I think you're playing great tennis. I don't know if this is your last tournament in Cluj here, but I know if it was me I'd be out on a high. Congrats for everything."
This huge defeat comes after Raducanu ended her coaching partnership with Francis Roig, an experienced coach who worked with Rafael Nadal, following her early exit from the Australian Open.