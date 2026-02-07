Terrance Gore, MLB speedster dies at 34

Terrance Gore, a longtime outfielder and pinch-running specialist has died at the age of 34.
The news of his passing was announced by his wife on social media in which she stated that Gore unexpectedly passed following what was supposed to be a routine surgical procedure on Friday, February 7.
Gore started his Major League Baseball career with the Kansas City Royals after being drafted in the 20th round of the 2011 MLB Draft from Gulf Coast State College.
He made his MLB debut in 2014 and played a key role in helping the Royals reach back-to-back World Series.
Gore stole a total of 43 bases during his MLB career and played five seasons with the Kansas City Royals in two separate periods.
He also played for the Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Mates.
The Omaha Storm Chasers, the Royals’ Triple-A affiliate expressed deep condolences over the passing of Gore in a statement, noting, "We join the Gore family and the world of baseball in mourning the passing of Terrance Gore. Known for his great speed but even more so for his kindness and joyful smile, Terrance will be remembered as a tremendous teammate and a dedicated family man.”
Gore’s last major-league appearance came with the Mets during the 2022 season.
American baseball outfielder is survived by his wife Britney and his three children.