Sports
  • By Fatima Nadeem
Make us preferred on Google
Sports

Terrance Gore, MLB speedster dies at 34

Terrance Gore was regarded as one of the fastest players in baseball

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Terrance Gore, MLB speedster dies at 34
Terrance Gore, MLB speedster dies at 34

Terrance Gore, a longtime outfielder and pinch-running specialist has died at the age of 34.

The news of his passing was announced by his wife on social media in which she stated that Gore unexpectedly passed following what was supposed to be a routine surgical procedure on Friday, February 7.

Gore started his Major League Baseball career with the Kansas City Royals after being drafted in the 20th round of the 2011 MLB Draft from Gulf Coast State College.

He made his MLB debut in 2014 and played a key role in helping the Royals reach back-to-back World Series.

Gore stole a total of 43 bases during his MLB career and played five seasons with the Kansas City Royals in two separate periods.

He also played for the Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Mates.

The Omaha Storm Chasers, the Royals’ Triple-A affiliate expressed deep condolences over the passing of Gore in a statement, noting, "We join the Gore family and the world of baseball in mourning the passing of Terrance Gore. Known for his great speed but even more so for his kindness and joyful smile, Terrance will be remembered as a tremendous teammate and a dedicated family man.”

Gore’s last major-league appearance came with the Mets during the 2022 season.

American baseball outfielder is survived by his wife Britney and his three children.

Cole Palmer makes history with remarkable record
Cole Palmer makes history with remarkable record
Emma Raducanu suffers heavy defeat to Sorana Cirstea in Transylvania Open final
Emma Raducanu suffers heavy defeat to Sorana Cirstea in Transylvania Open final
Kyle Walker and Anne Kilner to welcome baby no. 5 following intense fued
Kyle Walker and Anne Kilner to welcome baby no. 5 following intense fued
Travis Kelce's ex-teammate Darron Lee charged with girlfriend's murder
Travis Kelce's ex-teammate Darron Lee charged with girlfriend's murder
Real reason Lewis Hamilton dating Kim Kardashian despite 'plenty of women'
Real reason Lewis Hamilton dating Kim Kardashian despite 'plenty of women'
Tom Brady clarifies Super Bowl stance amid backlash from Patriots legends
Tom Brady clarifies Super Bowl stance amid backlash from Patriots legends
Cristiano Ronaldo left out of Al-Nassr squad again amid Saudi club future doubts
Cristiano Ronaldo left out of Al-Nassr squad again amid Saudi club future doubts
Lindsey Vonn finishes strong training run despite recent knee injury
Lindsey Vonn finishes strong training run despite recent knee injury
Sonny Jurgensen, Hall of Fame quarterback dies at 91
Sonny Jurgensen, Hall of Fame quarterback dies at 91
Alysa Liu powers team USA to first place with stunning Olympic short program
Alysa Liu powers team USA to first place with stunning Olympic short program
Who are commentators for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026?
Who are commentators for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026?
Austin Reaves reacts to Luka Doncic injury after 76ers win
Austin Reaves reacts to Luka Doncic injury after 76ers win

Popular News

Here's why King Charles can't get rid of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor

Here's why King Charles can't get rid of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor
6 minutes ago
Winter Olympics travel chaos hits Italy after suspected railway attacks

Winter Olympics travel chaos hits Italy after suspected railway attacks
25 minutes ago
Nicola Peltz's sis reacts as actress, Brooklyn Beckham plan to grow family

Nicola Peltz's sis reacts as actress, Brooklyn Beckham plan to grow family

56 minutes ago