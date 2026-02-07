Kyle Walker and Anne Kilner to welcome baby no. 5 following intense fued

An England footballer Kyle Walker and his wife Anne Kilner are reportedly pregnant with their fifth child together, marking the footballer’s seventh child overall.
The Burnley star already shares four sons with Kilner, while he has two children with influencer Lauryn Goodman.
Several reports suggested Kilner’s delivery date is due in June and the couple shared the delightful news with friends and close pals in December.
The joyous news suggests the couple is rebuilding their marriage after hitting a rough patch that endangered their relationship, pushing towards separation.
Walker and Kilner, childhood sweethearts who tied the knot in 2021, faced heightened scrutiny in 2024 when it emerged he had fathered another child with Goodman.
The revelation led to a separation over financial support for Goodman’s children.
Despite the escalated feud, insiders close to the matter revealed the pair have worked to restore trust and stability within their family and are excited to welcome a new family member.
As per the insider, “Annie is enjoying being pregnant this time around because the last time she was pregnant it was with Rezon and that's when news of Kyle's secret love child with Lauryn came out, which put her under a lot of stress.”
“Things could not be more different for her this time around. Annie and Kyle are in a much better place, they've put in a lot of effort into rebuilding their marriage and trust and she believes that a new baby is a fresh start for all of them.”
Notably, the news has yet to be officially confirmed by the couple.