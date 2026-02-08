Super Bowl 2026: Start time, where to watch, and all you need to know

The National Football League (NFL) Super Bowl, considered the pinnacle of sporting events in the United States, takes place this Sunday.
The New England Patriots will take on the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX.
It is a rematch of the 2015 Super Bowl, which New England won 28-24 at the University of Phoenix Stadium to capture their fourth title.
The Seahawks will look to exact revenge after an 11-year wait, and are considered firm favourites to win their second Vince Lombardi Trophy.
If successful, it would be their first since 2014, after they beat the Denver Broncos 43-8 at MetLife Stadium.
Here’s everything you need to know about the 2026 NFL championship game:
Super Bowl start time and venue:
The Super Bowl is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 pm local time (6:30 pm EST) on Sunday, February 8, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.
Where to watch Super Bowl?
NBC will be broadcasting the football extravaganza in the US. They will also be streaming it live on their online platform, Peacock.
Outside of North America, streaming services like DAZN will cover the marquee event.
Last year’s Super Bowl garnered a record 191.1 million unique viewers, while averaging a record-high 127.7 million.
Who is performing in the Super Bowl halftime show?
The halftime show, which runs to about 15 minutes, will be headlined by Puerto Rican global superstar Bad Bunny.
Bad Bunny, who goes by Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, has won six Grammy Awards, 17 Latin Grammy Awards, 16 Billboard Music Awards and 54 Billboard Latin Music Awards, among others.
The Latin reggaeton artist will make history, as he will perform his set exclusively in Spanish, which is a Super Bowl first.
Favourite team for Super Bowl titile:
The Seattle Seahawks are touted as overwhelming favourites to capture their second title.
According to the betting odds, the Seahawks are 4.5-point favourites in their Super Bowl 49 rematch against the New England Patriots.
Super Bowl trophy:
Super Bowl trophy is called the Vince Lombardi Trophy which is awarded to the Super Bowl winner each year.
It was named after Hall of Fame coach Vince Lombardi, who led the Green Bay Packers to five NFL Championships during his reign, including a remarkable three in a row.