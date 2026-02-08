Taylor Swift's beau Travis Kelce REAL feelings on Ryan Reynolds exposed

With tension escalating between Taylor Swift and her once-close pal Blake Lively, Travis Kelce's real thoughts on Ryan Reynolds have been laid bare.
As per the celebrity insider Rob Shuter, the NFL star was never a fan of Ryan, and he made it quite clear.
Travis reportedly found the Deadpool actor too performative, and he "doesn't trust him", as the Kansas City Chiefs tight end thinks that Ryan is always portraying a character.
The discomfort became impossible to ignore during double dates with Taylor Swift and Blake Lively, which he was never a fan of.
"He hated the double-dating," a source admits. "He felt like it was all optics and no authenticity."
Another insider added, "Travis is blunt and real. Ryan is curated. That contrast never worked."
According to sources, Travis quietly tolerated the situation for Taylor's sake, but he never warmed to Ryan and never let his guard down.
"He kept his distance emotionally," one tipster said. "He didn't trust him enough to relax."
With time, the NFL player became more vocal about his disinterest in sharing social moments with Ryan, which created a clear boundary between the couples.
Travis Kelce's honest thoughts on Ryan Reynolds were reported after it was revealed that the leaked texts of Taylor and Blake have caused a visible strain in an already fractured friendship.