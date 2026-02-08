Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's 'chaotic' PR questioned after Kardashians drama 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended a star-studded 70th birthday bash for Kris Jenner in November 2025.
Their decision to attend the glamorous event during Remembrance weekend prompted quite a backlash.
Things escalated after clicks of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attending the party were posted online before being removed, with Kim Kardashian later explaining the photos were taken down to avoid offence during a period of remembrance.
The whole affair has exposed the "chaotic" PR operations of the Sussexes, said the royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams.
As per the commentator, the incident highlighted how careful the pair has to be about managing their public image when dealing with other big names.
"You can see why Meghan wanted to be with all those A-listers, because that's what she failed to get supporting her, particularly with the podcasts and the cookery show," he said.
He added, "A-listers are something that she needs to be seen with, and you can understand why they went."
However, he said that the whole episode around Remembrance was mishandled, especially as it was seen that Meghan was not wearing a poppy during the outing while Harry was.
"Usually, if one wears it, the other would wear it. And we know how strongly Harry feels about the military," Fitzwilliams noted.
According to Fitzwilliams, the decision to allow the photographs to be shared, followed by their sudden removal, highlighted deeper problems within the Sussexes' communications strategy.
"What it illustrates is the chaotic nature of their PR," he said.
He compared the couple's current approach with the early period following their decision to step back as senior working royals in 2020, when he said they were far more ruthless and effective in controlling the narrative.