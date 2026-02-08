Nick Jonas, Glen Powell share unexpected bond: ‘Brotherhood of the Traveling Pants’

Nick Jonas and Glen Powell share an unexpected bond after the latter recently called it "Brotherhood of the Traveling Pants", similar to the title of Blake Lively’s 2005 film, The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants.
It all started when the 37-year-old poured down his thoughts about his soiled jeans being shared by the 33-year-old singer.
On Thursday, Jonas via his Instagram video from backstage at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, said, “I’m here at Jimmy Fallon, just performed ‘Gut Punch.’”
“A lot of times, a brand will lend you something for a big TV performance or something like that,” said the husband of Priyanka Chopra.
According to the Sucker hitmaker, he slipped on a borrowed pair of jeans and found an expired plane ticket in the back pocket.
“I’m, like, ‘Who could this plane ticket belong to?’ I open it up, and of course it belongs to Glen Powell of all people,” the Jonas Brothers singer said, adding, “Glen Powell, my friend. His plane ticket. He wore these pants before me. It’s the brotherhood of the traveling pants.”
After this, the Top Gun: Maverick actor also commented under his post, writing, "They didn’t wash these for you?!?"
In the comments section, the Anyone But You star added, "I feel like the Brotherhood of the Traveling Pants should incorporate some sort of hygiene pact."
For the unversed, Nick Jonas and Glen Powell’s friendship dates back to 2015, when they costarred in Ryan Murphy’s Scream Queens series.