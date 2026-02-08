Vikrant Massey blasts rumors of getting replaced by Raghav in ‘Ramayana’

Vikrant Massey has denied reports suggesting he was ever a part of the upcoming film Ramayana.
The speculation started when reports claimed that he would play Meghanad, the eldest son of Ravana and crown prince of Lanka.
However, on Saturday, February 7, Variety India reported that Raghav Juyal has replaced him and will play the aforementioned mythological character in Ramayana: Part 2, set to release on Diwali 2027.
Massey took to Instagram to clarify his stance on the rumors.
He reshared a post that suggested he was no longer part of the film and wrote, “OK. To put things to rest, I was never a part of this movie. Am not, never was. Such irresponsible media coverage from ‘respectable’ media houses is kinda appalling.”
“Nonetheless, wishing everyone on Ramayana all the very best. Will surely buy a ticket and watch it in cinemas," he added.
It is worth noting that the 11 Fail actor deleted the clarification posts within minutes.
Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, and Yash as Raavana. Sunny Deol will be seen as Hanuman. The cast also includes Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal and Lara Dutta. The film will be released in two parts.