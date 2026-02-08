Trending
  • By Bushra Saleem
Make us preferred on Google
Trending

Vikrant Massey blasts rumors of getting replaced by Raghav in ‘Ramayana’

Vikrant Massey deletes social media post about Raghav Juyal and Nitesh Tiwari's ‘Ramayana’

  • By Bushra Saleem
Vikrant Massey blasts rumors of getting replaced by Raghav in ‘Ramayana’
Vikrant Massey blasts rumors of getting replaced by Raghav in ‘Ramayana’

Vikrant Massey has denied reports suggesting he was ever a part of the upcoming film Ramayana.

The speculation started when reports claimed that he would play Meghanad, the eldest son of Ravana and crown prince of Lanka.

However, on Saturday, February 7, Variety India reported that Raghav Juyal has replaced him and will play the aforementioned mythological character in Ramayana: Part 2, set to release on Diwali 2027.

Massey took to Instagram to clarify his stance on the rumors.

He reshared a post that suggested he was no longer part of the film and wrote, “OK. To put things to rest, I was never a part of this movie. Am not, never was. Such irresponsible media coverage from ‘respectable’ media houses is kinda appalling.”

“Nonetheless, wishing everyone on Ramayana all the very best. Will surely buy a ticket and watch it in cinemas," he added.

It is worth noting that the 11 Fail actor deleted the clarification posts within minutes.

Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, and Yash as Raavana. Sunny Deol will be seen as Hanuman. The cast also includes Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal and Lara Dutta. The film will be released in two parts.

Imran Khan opens up about mental health struggles, urges awareness
Imran Khan opens up about mental health struggles, urges awareness
Kareena Kapoor pens sweet birthday note for Jaideep Ahlawat
Kareena Kapoor pens sweet birthday note for Jaideep Ahlawat
Aamir Khan slams lack of cinemas in India, cites 'Dhurandhar' as example
Aamir Khan slams lack of cinemas in India, cites 'Dhurandhar' as example
Priyanka Chopra drops huge filming update about ‘Varanasi’
Priyanka Chopra drops huge filming update about ‘Varanasi’
Karan Johar celebrates special milestone with his twin children
Karan Johar celebrates special milestone with his twin children
Talha Anjum gets engaged with mystery girl? New video sparks curiosity
Talha Anjum gets engaged with mystery girl? New video sparks curiosity
Salman Khan-led 'Battle of Galwan' release delayed? Here's what we know
Salman Khan-led 'Battle of Galwan' release delayed? Here's what we know
'Meri Zindagi Hai Tu' sparks controversy over toxic relationship portrayal
'Meri Zindagi Hai Tu' sparks controversy over toxic relationship portrayal
Deepika Padukone sets pulses racing in sculpted silhouette dress
Deepika Padukone sets pulses racing in sculpted silhouette dress
Aamir Khan, Arijit Singh blasted for allegedly entering college late at night
Aamir Khan, Arijit Singh blasted for allegedly entering college late at night
Akshay Kumar’s new film 'Bhooth Bangla' release date rescheduled
Akshay Kumar’s new film 'Bhooth Bangla' release date rescheduled
Priyanka Chopra pays emotional tribute to 'Marry Kom' co-star Sunil Thapa
Priyanka Chopra pays emotional tribute to 'Marry Kom' co-star Sunil Thapa

Popular News

Meghan Markle stuns in solo LA outing during Black History Month

Meghan Markle stuns in solo LA outing during Black History Month
59 minutes ago
Imran Khan opens up about mental health struggles, urges awareness

Imran Khan opens up about mental health struggles, urges awareness
an hour ago
Priyanka Chopra drops huge filming update about ‘Varanasi’

Priyanka Chopra drops huge filming update about ‘Varanasi’
2 hours ago