Priyanka Chopra drops huge filming update about ‘Varanasi’

Priyanka Chopra recently dropped a huge filming update about Varanasi.
Chopra, who is the female lead in the upcoming film starring Mahesh Babu, took to Instagram and announced that this was her last working day in Hyderabad for the month.
The snap showcased the Citedal actress with the famous bun maska from Hyderabad, which she was carrying with her on the flight.
The 43-year-old actress revealed that she is heading to Los Angeles for the promotions of her upcoming English action thriller movie, The Bluff, which is set to release this month on February 25, 2026.
This means, the shooting will continue without her, and she will soon join the sets.
Apart from Chopra and Babu, the SS Rajamouli directional also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran as the antagonist.
Produced by KL Narayana and SS Karthikeya, the forthcoming movie also features Prakash Raj.
Moreover, the upcoming movie has music by MM Keeravaani and is being shot for IMAX to provide an immersive visual experience.
It’s worth mentioning here that Varanasi is slated for release on April 7, 2027, in multiple languages.
As for Priyanka Chopra, the actress, who now works in both Hollywood and Bollywood, will soon star in the long-awaited Jee Le Zaraa.