  • By Fatima Nadeem
'Meri Zindagi Hai Tu' sparks controversy over toxic relationship portrayal

Meri Zindagi Hai Tu, a popular drama serial that created a huge buzz not only in Pakistan but worldwide as soon as it aired has now come under backlash.

The series written by Radain Shah and directed by Mussadiq Malik stars Pakistan's superstar Hania Amir and Bilal Abass in the lead roles.

The story revolves around Kamyar, a wealthy and spoiled young man, who falls in love with Ayra, a dedicated and ambitious medical student.

After eventually getting married in a simple ceremony, Kamyar continues to party with his friend Faria, the same friend who had earlier caused problems in their relationship and repeatedly mistreats his wife.

His behaviour has sparked outrage among viewers for normalising toxic behaviour.

One fan wrote, “This drama illustrates how abuse, stalking, and many other issues are normalized in our society. It also highlights how men often get a free pass for their actions, and unfortunately, women continue to give them chances in the name of a distorted version of love.”

While another viewer criticized Kamyar, "I can't believe what the hell Kamyar is doing, he is going out with the girl who literally ruined his love life. He can forgive Fariya, but not Ayra. What kind of stupidity is this."

Meanwhile, the third fan called out Bilal, writing, "Bilal chose a bad script which normalises harassment, toxicity, and manhandling. He is famous in neighbouring places as well. What message is he delivering??"

Along with Bilal and Hania, the show also stars Meher Jaffri, Ali Rehman, Javeria Abbasi, Alyy Khan and Vardah Aziz.

Additionally, MZHT is broadcast every Friday and Saturday at 8:00 PM (local time) on ARY Digital.

