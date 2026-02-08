Trending
  • By Salima Bhutto
Karan Johar celebrates special milestone with his twin children

  • By Salima Bhutto
Karan Johar recently celebrated a special milestone with his twin children, Yash and Roohi as they turned a year older.

The 53-year-old filmmaker took to Instagram and shared an adorable picture with his children with a caption, My life thank you @sheldon.santos @goyalkanika @meghakulchandani @len5bm for making today so special”.

The filmmaker celebrated the occasion by sharing pictures from an adorable birthday photoshoot of the twins, who turned nine, capturing the growing personalities of his little ones.

Back in November 2025, the director, whose backed movie Homebound was shortlisted for the 98th Academy Awards, discussed raising twins in an era of social media.

During an interview with Sania Mirza, the filmmaker revealed, “I want to tell you that 50% of me is so scarred by my childhood that I get paranoid that my kids would gain weight.”

He added, “I carry childhood trauma. I keep saying Don’t eat sugar. But a part of me wants to liberate them from it. I get angry if they miss or bunk a football class because they have too many classes in school.”

Karan Johar, who welcomed twins via surrogacy in February 2017, on the professional front, is gearing up for movie Patriot, a high-octane drama which is set to be released on April 23, 2026.

