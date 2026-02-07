Deepika Padukone sets pulses racing in sculpted silhouette dress 

Deepika Padukone raised the bar high with her sizzling pictures, as she All slayed in a sculpted silhouette dress.
On February 7, the Chennai Express star shared a carousel of stunning images on her Instagram, capturing tremendous attention from fans and friends.
The couple of photos set the pulses racing, as Deepika was seen confidently posing in an elegant black gown with dramatic pointed shoulders, and shining details.
She complemented her look with sparkling and decent jewelry that included a pendant and earrings, against a neutral backdrop, giving a diva look while perfectly defining her splendid personality.
Shortly after, the post went viral as fans and close pals flocked the comments, showering immense love for their favourite actress.
A fan wrote, “First serve by queen in 2026...and her fashion game is on pointtt.”
Another fan commented, “thank you god for letting me live under the same sky as she does.”
Indian actress Pragya Jaiswal couldn’t stop admiring her beauty, writing, “Damn” (adding a fire emoji).
On the professional front, the Padmaavat alum is set to star in an action-packed film King alongside the legendary actor Shah Rukh Khan, which is slated to release in late 2026.
Moreover, she is also confirmed to star in director Atlee’s upcoming project with Allu Arjun and is likely to reprise her role in the super hit film Pathaan 2.