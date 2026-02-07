Trending
  • By Hania Jamil
Make us preferred on Google
Trending

Aamir Khan, Arijit Singh blasted for allegedly entering college late at night

The two Bollywood stars have prompted speculation of a major collab after Arijit Singh announced playback singing retirement

  • By Hania Jamil
Aamir Khan, Arijit Singh blasted for allegedly entering college late at night
Aamir Khan, Arijit Singh blasted for allegedly entering college late at night

In a now-deleted social media post, the principal of a Bengal college has claimed that Aamir Khan and Arijit Singh entered the campus without any prior notice.

It was shared that both stars entered the Rani Dhanya Kumai College in Jiaganj, Murshidabad, played badminton and spent over an hour inside the college filming footage without permission.

The surprising incident took place days after Arijit announced his retirement from playback singing, causing a frenzy among Bollywood fans.

College principal Ajoy Adhikari posted two videos on his Facebook page, allegedly showing Arijit and Aamir alongside around ten motorcycles entering the institute after 1 a.m.

The videos, 35 seconds and 26 seconds long, were reportedly captured by the college's CCTV cameras.

In the post, Ajoy penned, "They certainly did not come here for social or personal work at this late hour without consulting the college, let alone getting permission."

Calling the intention behind the light-night visit "commercial", the principal added, "Just because they are famous people, does that mean they can do anything? Is a government educational institution such a trivial matter?"

Within hours, the post was deleted, with the principal claiming that he was "forced" to remove the videos.

The incident followed Aamir's sudden visit to Arijit's home, which sparked speculation that Aamir might have gone to persuade the singer from his retirement, while others claimed that the 3 Idiots actor needed Arijit voice for an upcoming film.

It was later confirmed that the two were collaborating on a project.

'Meri Zindagi Hai Tu' sparks controversy over toxic relationship portrayal
'Meri Zindagi Hai Tu' sparks controversy over toxic relationship portrayal
Deepika Padukone sets pulses racing in sculpted silhouette dress
Deepika Padukone sets pulses racing in sculpted silhouette dress
Akshay Kumar’s new film 'Bhooth Bangla' release date rescheduled
Akshay Kumar’s new film 'Bhooth Bangla' release date rescheduled
Priyanka Chopra pays emotional tribute to 'Marry Kom' co-star Sunil Thapa
Priyanka Chopra pays emotional tribute to 'Marry Kom' co-star Sunil Thapa
Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor draws praise from Muhammad Kaif after ISPL
Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor draws praise from Muhammad Kaif after ISPL
'Rang De Basanti' reunion: Cast celebrates 20 years with special screening
'Rang De Basanti' reunion: Cast celebrates 20 years with special screening
Hamza Sohail, Yumna Zaidi tease new roles in 'DZPS' exciting teaser: Watch
Hamza Sohail, Yumna Zaidi tease new roles in 'DZPS' exciting teaser: Watch
Ekta Kapoor throws shade at Priyanka Chopra as she opts out of 'Naagin' movie
Ekta Kapoor throws shade at Priyanka Chopra as she opts out of 'Naagin' movie
Sunil Thapa, 'Mary Kom' and 'Bandhu' actor dies at 68
Sunil Thapa, 'Mary Kom' and 'Bandhu' actor dies at 68
Hania Aamir shows excitement for Mahira Khan, Fahad Mustafa’s new film
Hania Aamir shows excitement for Mahira Khan, Fahad Mustafa’s new film
Imran Khan weighs in on age-appropriate roles for Bollywood’s three Khans
Imran Khan weighs in on age-appropriate roles for Bollywood’s three Khans
Manoj Bajpayee’s Ghuskhor Pandit row escalates as Netflix rethinks release
Manoj Bajpayee’s Ghuskhor Pandit row escalates as Netflix rethinks release

Popular News

Here's why King Charles can't get rid of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor

Here's why King Charles can't get rid of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor
7 minutes ago
Winter Olympics travel chaos hits Italy after suspected railway attacks

Winter Olympics travel chaos hits Italy after suspected railway attacks
26 minutes ago
Nicola Peltz's sis reacts as actress, Brooklyn Beckham plan to grow family

Nicola Peltz's sis reacts as actress, Brooklyn Beckham plan to grow family

57 minutes ago