Aamir Khan, Arijit Singh blasted for allegedly entering college late at night

In a now-deleted social media post, the principal of a Bengal college has claimed that Aamir Khan and Arijit Singh entered the campus without any prior notice.
It was shared that both stars entered the Rani Dhanya Kumai College in Jiaganj, Murshidabad, played badminton and spent over an hour inside the college filming footage without permission.
The surprising incident took place days after Arijit announced his retirement from playback singing, causing a frenzy among Bollywood fans.
College principal Ajoy Adhikari posted two videos on his Facebook page, allegedly showing Arijit and Aamir alongside around ten motorcycles entering the institute after 1 a.m.
The videos, 35 seconds and 26 seconds long, were reportedly captured by the college's CCTV cameras.
In the post, Ajoy penned, "They certainly did not come here for social or personal work at this late hour without consulting the college, let alone getting permission."
Calling the intention behind the light-night visit "commercial", the principal added, "Just because they are famous people, does that mean they can do anything? Is a government educational institution such a trivial matter?"
Within hours, the post was deleted, with the principal claiming that he was "forced" to remove the videos.
The incident followed Aamir's sudden visit to Arijit's home, which sparked speculation that Aamir might have gone to persuade the singer from his retirement, while others claimed that the 3 Idiots actor needed Arijit voice for an upcoming film.
It was later confirmed that the two were collaborating on a project.