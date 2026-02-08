Talha Anjum gets engaged with mystery girl? New video sparks curiosity

Talha Anum has reportedly gotten engaged to a woman named Zoya after a video went viral.
The Kaun Talha rapper’s engagement news broke after a henna artist who runs the page Henna by Mehak Nasir posted a reel on her Instagram account, claiming that she applied mehandi on the rapper’s mother’s hand on his big day.
In the reel, the artist could be seen driving along with her children to meet the 30-year-old rapper and his family.
In another shot, it is revealed that the artist applies mehandi on the rapper’s mother’s hand ahead of the big day.
On left hand, mother of the groom to be had written her son’s name and on her right, it’s apparently her daughter-in-law’s name, Zoya.
In the reel, the make-up artist also wrote in the caption, “My favourite” and tagged “Talha Anjum Rizwana Siddique.”
Moreover, the recently did post a picture of himself in a suit and background decor hints that he is attending an outdoor event.
As of late yet, there has been no official announcement or confirmation regarding an engagement for Talha Anjum.
He has not made any public statements about his relationship status.