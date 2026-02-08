Kareena Kapoor pens sweet birthday note for Jaideep Ahlawat

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently penned a sweet birthday post for her Jaane Jaan co-star Jaideep Ahlawat on social media.
The 45-year-old actress took to Instagram Story on late Saturday night, sharing a black and white photo of her 46-year-old costar.
In the caption, the Singham Again star wrote, saying, "Happy birthday Professor...You're the best...Lots of love...@jaideepahlawat (sic)."
The duo starred in 2023 movie and it was their first on-screen collaboration.
Helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, the Netflix movie also featured Vijay Varma in the lead.
The movie was adaptation of the 2005 Japanese novel titled "The Devotion of Suspect X".
On professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will soon be sharing the screen with Prithviraj Sukumaran for the first time in the forthcoming investigative crime thriller movie, Daayra.
The actress has already wrapped up the shoot for her next film as she shared the update on her Instagram, back in December.
She wrote, "#Daayra! It's a wrap! Months of hard work, creativity, and collaboration have come together to bring this story to life. Immense gratitude to the cast, crew, and everyone who made this journey possible. Onward to the next chapter! In Cinemas 2026."
Meanwhile, Jaideep Ahlawat will star in Shah Rukh Khan starrer King, slated to be released in December 2026.