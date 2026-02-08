Trending
  • By Salima Bhutto
Make us preferred on Google
Trending

Kareena Kapoor pens sweet birthday note for Jaideep Ahlawat

Kareena Kapoor and Jaideep Ahlawat starred in 'Jaane Jaan'

  • By Salima Bhutto
Kareena Kapoor pens sweet birthday note for Jaideep Ahlawat
Kareena Kapoor pens sweet birthday note for Jaideep Ahlawat

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently penned a sweet birthday post for her Jaane Jaan co-star Jaideep Ahlawat on social media.

The 45-year-old actress took to Instagram Story on late Saturday night, sharing a black and white photo of her 46-year-old costar.

In the caption, the Singham Again star wrote, saying, "Happy birthday Professor...You're the best...Lots of love...@jaideepahlawat (sic)."

Kareena Kapoor and Jaideep Ahlawat starred in Jaane Jaan
Kareena Kapoor and Jaideep Ahlawat starred in 'Jaane Jaan'

The duo starred in 2023 movie and it was their first on-screen collaboration.

Helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, the Netflix movie also featured Vijay Varma in the lead.

The movie was adaptation of the 2005 Japanese novel titled "The Devotion of Suspect X".

On professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will soon be sharing the screen with Prithviraj Sukumaran for the first time in the forthcoming investigative crime thriller movie, Daayra.

The actress has already wrapped up the shoot for her next film as she shared the update on her Instagram, back in December.

She wrote, "#Daayra! It's a wrap! Months of hard work, creativity, and collaboration have come together to bring this story to life. Immense gratitude to the cast, crew, and everyone who made this journey possible. Onward to the next chapter! In Cinemas 2026."

Meanwhile, Jaideep Ahlawat will star in Shah Rukh Khan starrer King, slated to be released in December 2026.

Imran Khan opens up about mental health struggles, urges awareness
Imran Khan opens up about mental health struggles, urges awareness
Aamir Khan slams lack of cinemas in India, cites 'Dhurandhar' as example
Aamir Khan slams lack of cinemas in India, cites 'Dhurandhar' as example
Priyanka Chopra drops huge filming update about ‘Varanasi’
Priyanka Chopra drops huge filming update about ‘Varanasi’
Karan Johar celebrates special milestone with his twin children
Karan Johar celebrates special milestone with his twin children
Vikrant Massey blasts rumors of getting replaced by Raghav in ‘Ramayana’
Vikrant Massey blasts rumors of getting replaced by Raghav in ‘Ramayana’
Talha Anjum gets engaged with mystery girl? New video sparks curiosity
Talha Anjum gets engaged with mystery girl? New video sparks curiosity
Salman Khan-led 'Battle of Galwan' release delayed? Here's what we know
Salman Khan-led 'Battle of Galwan' release delayed? Here's what we know
'Meri Zindagi Hai Tu' sparks controversy over toxic relationship portrayal
'Meri Zindagi Hai Tu' sparks controversy over toxic relationship portrayal
Deepika Padukone sets pulses racing in sculpted silhouette dress
Deepika Padukone sets pulses racing in sculpted silhouette dress
Aamir Khan, Arijit Singh blasted for allegedly entering college late at night
Aamir Khan, Arijit Singh blasted for allegedly entering college late at night
Akshay Kumar’s new film 'Bhooth Bangla' release date rescheduled
Akshay Kumar’s new film 'Bhooth Bangla' release date rescheduled
Priyanka Chopra pays emotional tribute to 'Marry Kom' co-star Sunil Thapa
Priyanka Chopra pays emotional tribute to 'Marry Kom' co-star Sunil Thapa

Popular News

Meghan Markle stuns in solo LA outing during Black History Month

Meghan Markle stuns in solo LA outing during Black History Month
60 minutes ago
Imran Khan opens up about mental health struggles, urges awareness

Imran Khan opens up about mental health struggles, urges awareness
an hour ago
Priyanka Chopra drops huge filming update about ‘Varanasi’

Priyanka Chopra drops huge filming update about ‘Varanasi’
2 hours ago