Trending
  • By Fatima Hassan
Make us preferred on Google
Trending

Akshay Kumar’s new film 'Bhooth Bangla' release date rescheduled

The 'Bhool Bhulaiya' actor makes new announcement regarding his new film, 'Bhooth Bangla' release date

  • By Fatima Hassan
Akshay Kumar’s new film Bhooth Bangla release date rescheduled
Akshay Kumar’s new film 'Bhooth Bangla' release date rescheduled 

Akshay Kumar has announced a new release date for his highly-awaited movie, Bhooth Bangla. 

On Saturday, February 7th, Bollywood’s Khiladi actor took to his X account to reveal the sudden shift in the premiere of his new movie. 

Sharing the joyful update, Akshay posted a video featuring a black cat that scratches on the table calendar, which opens to May. 

The calendar falls on the ground, with milk spilt all over it on the page of April. The cat later licks on the date 10, suggesting the new release date of the film. 

In the caption, the Jolly LLB 3 actor said, "Bhooth Bangla ka countdown rewind! 15th May. 10th April. Milte hain theatres mein (See you in theatres)."

Film’s producer, Ekta Kapoor, also announced that the new movie will premiere in the theatres a few weeks before its original release date. 

"Nagin ke baad ‘ bhoot’ Bangla apna darwaza jaldi kholega !!! 15 saal ka intezar is jodi Jo dekhne ke liye (After Naagin, Bhoot will open the gates very soon! It has been a long wait of 15 years to see this pair," she stated.

For those unaware, Bhooth Bangla's makers, Balaji Motion Pictures, announced in January this year that the film would arrive in theatres in May 2026. 

However, they revealed today that the release date of the film has changed again, and Bhooth Bangla will now hit theatres a few weeks prior, on April 10th. 

Deepika Padukone sets pulses racing in sculpted silhouette dress
Deepika Padukone sets pulses racing in sculpted silhouette dress
Aamir Khan, Arijit Singh blasted for allegedly entering college late at night
Aamir Khan, Arijit Singh blasted for allegedly entering college late at night
Priyanka Chopra pays emotional tribute to 'Marry Kom' co-star Sunil Thapa
Priyanka Chopra pays emotional tribute to 'Marry Kom' co-star Sunil Thapa
Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor draws praise from Muhammad Kaif after ISPL
Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor draws praise from Muhammad Kaif after ISPL
'Rang De Basanti' reunion: Cast celebrates 20 years with special screening
'Rang De Basanti' reunion: Cast celebrates 20 years with special screening
Hamza Sohail, Yumna Zaidi tease new roles in 'DZPS' exciting teaser: Watch
Hamza Sohail, Yumna Zaidi tease new roles in 'DZPS' exciting teaser: Watch
Ekta Kapoor throws shade at Priyanka Chopra as she opts out of 'Naagin' movie
Ekta Kapoor throws shade at Priyanka Chopra as she opts out of 'Naagin' movie
Sunil Thapa, 'Mary Kom' and 'Bandhu' actor dies at 68
Sunil Thapa, 'Mary Kom' and 'Bandhu' actor dies at 68
Hania Aamir shows excitement for Mahira Khan, Fahad Mustafa’s new film
Hania Aamir shows excitement for Mahira Khan, Fahad Mustafa’s new film
Imran Khan weighs in on age-appropriate roles for Bollywood’s three Khans
Imran Khan weighs in on age-appropriate roles for Bollywood’s three Khans
Manoj Bajpayee’s Ghuskhor Pandit row escalates as Netflix rethinks release
Manoj Bajpayee’s Ghuskhor Pandit row escalates as Netflix rethinks release
Ayeza Khan skips kite flying to turn rooftop into Basant paradise
Ayeza Khan skips kite flying to turn rooftop into Basant paradise

Popular News

Here's why King Charles can't get rid of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor

Here's why King Charles can't get rid of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor
7 minutes ago
Winter Olympics travel chaos hits Italy after suspected railway attacks

Winter Olympics travel chaos hits Italy after suspected railway attacks
26 minutes ago
Nicola Peltz's sis reacts as actress, Brooklyn Beckham plan to grow family

Nicola Peltz's sis reacts as actress, Brooklyn Beckham plan to grow family

57 minutes ago