Akshay Kumar’s new film 'Bhooth Bangla' release date rescheduled 

Akshay Kumar has announced a new release date for his highly-awaited movie, Bhooth Bangla.
On Saturday, February 7th, Bollywood’s Khiladi actor took to his X account to reveal the sudden shift in the premiere of his new movie.
Sharing the joyful update, Akshay posted a video featuring a black cat that scratches on the table calendar, which opens to May.
The calendar falls on the ground, with milk spilt all over it on the page of April. The cat later licks on the date 10, suggesting the new release date of the film.
In the caption, the Jolly LLB 3 actor said, "Bhooth Bangla ka countdown rewind! 15th May. 10th April. Milte hain theatres mein (See you in theatres)."
Film’s producer, Ekta Kapoor, also announced that the new movie will premiere in the theatres a few weeks before its original release date.
"Nagin ke baad ‘ bhoot’ Bangla apna darwaza jaldi kholega !!! 15 saal ka intezar is jodi Jo dekhne ke liye (After Naagin, Bhoot will open the gates very soon! It has been a long wait of 15 years to see this pair," she stated.
For those unaware, Bhooth Bangla's makers, Balaji Motion Pictures, announced in January this year that the film would arrive in theatres in May 2026.
However, they revealed today that the release date of the film has changed again, and Bhooth Bangla will now hit theatres a few weeks prior, on April 10th.