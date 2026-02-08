Trending
  • By Hania Jamil
Make us preferred on Google
Trending

Aamir Khan slams lack of cinemas in India, cites 'Dhurandhar' as example

The 'Dil Chahta Hai' actor has called for better theatrical infrastructure in India

  • By Hania Jamil
Aamir Khan slams lack of cinemas in India, cites Dhurandhar as example
Aamir Khan slams lack of cinemas in India, cites 'Dhurandhar' as example

Aamir Khan has opened up about the need for more theatrical infrastructure in India to set more box office records.

Using the Ranveer Singh-led blockbuster Dhurandhar as an example, the 3 Idiots actor shared his honest thoughts on the potential of Indian films.

In a conversation with Variety India, Aamir highlighted the vastness of India, with each state having its own culture, language and films, sharing that to reach a wider audience, the country needs more cinemas.

Comparing the number to China, he said, "If you want to compete with China, for example, they have, I think, one lakh screens. We are at 9,000 screens. What is the comparison?"

The year-old shared that films in China do business worth billions of US dollars, adding, "So, when we increase our number of screens, you'll see the business expand at the grassroots level. The base of your pyramid will go wide."

Citing Dhurandhar as an example, the Ghajini actor further explained that if the film had been released on 15,000 screens instead of 5,000, it would have performed even better than it did.

"The real change will come when the number of screens goes up, because there are so many districts in India right now that don't have a single screen," Aamir concluded.

Besides that, the Dhurandhar sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is scheduled to hit theatres on March 19, while the first part is available to stream on Netflix.

Imran Khan opens up about mental health struggles, urges awareness
Imran Khan opens up about mental health struggles, urges awareness
Kareena Kapoor pens sweet birthday note for Jaideep Ahlawat
Kareena Kapoor pens sweet birthday note for Jaideep Ahlawat
Priyanka Chopra drops huge filming update about ‘Varanasi’
Priyanka Chopra drops huge filming update about ‘Varanasi’
Karan Johar celebrates special milestone with his twin children
Karan Johar celebrates special milestone with his twin children
Vikrant Massey blasts rumors of getting replaced by Raghav in ‘Ramayana’
Vikrant Massey blasts rumors of getting replaced by Raghav in ‘Ramayana’
Talha Anjum gets engaged with mystery girl? New video sparks curiosity
Talha Anjum gets engaged with mystery girl? New video sparks curiosity
Salman Khan-led 'Battle of Galwan' release delayed? Here's what we know
Salman Khan-led 'Battle of Galwan' release delayed? Here's what we know
'Meri Zindagi Hai Tu' sparks controversy over toxic relationship portrayal
'Meri Zindagi Hai Tu' sparks controversy over toxic relationship portrayal
Deepika Padukone sets pulses racing in sculpted silhouette dress
Deepika Padukone sets pulses racing in sculpted silhouette dress
Aamir Khan, Arijit Singh blasted for allegedly entering college late at night
Aamir Khan, Arijit Singh blasted for allegedly entering college late at night
Akshay Kumar’s new film 'Bhooth Bangla' release date rescheduled
Akshay Kumar’s new film 'Bhooth Bangla' release date rescheduled
Priyanka Chopra pays emotional tribute to 'Marry Kom' co-star Sunil Thapa
Priyanka Chopra pays emotional tribute to 'Marry Kom' co-star Sunil Thapa

Popular News

Meghan Markle stuns in solo LA outing during Black History Month

Meghan Markle stuns in solo LA outing during Black History Month
59 minutes ago
Imran Khan opens up about mental health struggles, urges awareness

Imran Khan opens up about mental health struggles, urges awareness
an hour ago
Priyanka Chopra drops huge filming update about ‘Varanasi’

Priyanka Chopra drops huge filming update about ‘Varanasi’
2 hours ago