Aamir Khan slams lack of cinemas in India, cites 'Dhurandhar' as example

Aamir Khan has opened up about the need for more theatrical infrastructure in India to set more box office records.
Using the Ranveer Singh-led blockbuster Dhurandhar as an example, the 3 Idiots actor shared his honest thoughts on the potential of Indian films.
In a conversation with Variety India, Aamir highlighted the vastness of India, with each state having its own culture, language and films, sharing that to reach a wider audience, the country needs more cinemas.
Comparing the number to China, he said, "If you want to compete with China, for example, they have, I think, one lakh screens. We are at 9,000 screens. What is the comparison?"
The year-old shared that films in China do business worth billions of US dollars, adding, "So, when we increase our number of screens, you'll see the business expand at the grassroots level. The base of your pyramid will go wide."
Citing Dhurandhar as an example, the Ghajini actor further explained that if the film had been released on 15,000 screens instead of 5,000, it would have performed even better than it did.
"The real change will come when the number of screens goes up, because there are so many districts in India right now that don't have a single screen," Aamir concluded.
Besides that, the Dhurandhar sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is scheduled to hit theatres on March 19, while the first part is available to stream on Netflix.