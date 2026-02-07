Priyanka Chopra pays emotional tribute to 'Marry Kom' co-star Sunil Thapa

Priyanka Chopra paid emotional tribute to her Mary Kom co-star, Sunil Thapa who passed away on February 7 at the age of 68.
Taking to her Instagram account on Saturday, February 7, the Agneepath starlet shared a heartfelt montage from Marry Kom.
In the film, she portrayed world champion boxer Mary Kom while Thapa played her coach, Narjit Singh.
In an emotional Instagram note, the Indian actress and producer wrote, "You will always be my Coach Sir. You kept me together when I had just lost my dad. You loved me and helped me through many tough days without even realising. Your warm hugs and your laugh will always be part of my memories (sic)."
She added, “Gone too young but never forgotten. Thank you for your kindness at a time that I was broken. Rest in peace Sunil Thapa. My condolences and prayers are with the family and loved ones.”
As per Indian outlets, Thapa was taken to the hospital unconscious and was confirmed dead after an ECG at morning.
He had a long and successful career of over 40 years, appearing in more than 300 films and becoming a celebrated figure in Nepali cinema.
In addition to Nepali films, he also worked in Bhojpuri and Hindi movies.
On the work front, Priyanka is set to appear in the upcoming film Varanasi, directed by SS Rajamouli, alongside co-stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukurmaran.