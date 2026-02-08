Trending
Salman Khan-led 'Battle of Galwan' release delayed? Here's what we know

The 'Dabangg' star's upcoming movie is reportedly behind schedule, sparking postponement speculations

Fans are gearing up to catch Salman Khan on the big screen in April; however, his highly anticipated film, Battle of Galwan, has been engulfed in release delay speculations.

As reported by Bollywood Hungama, a source has shared with the outlet that while the war drama film is scheduled to hit theatres on April 17, the filming is not over, and the reshooting is taking a significant portion of time.

Revealing the possible timeline for the filming completion, the insider noted, "From Monday, February 9, a one-week schedule will commence in the Golden Tobacco Factory in Mumbai. After this schedule gets over, a few more days of shooting are left and by February-end, it'll be a wrap."

Moreover, the editing of the reshoot scenes and the approval from the Ministry of Defence will also require some time.

"Salman Khan is clear that such a special, patriotic film needs to be nurtured well. He has told the team of the film that they should not rush through the process and take their time in ensuring that the final product looks appealing, compelling and cinematic," the source added.

Both the Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! actor and Battle of Galwan's director, Apoorva Lakhia, are considering delaying the release of the film but have yet to reach a decision.

The tipster continued, "Salman bhai is unpredictable; he might still get the film out on April 17 despite the circumstances, but the chances seem remote. A clearer picture is expected to emerge in a few days from now."

In Battle of Galwan, Salman portrays Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu, and the film is based on a chapter in the book India's Most Fearless 3 (2022), written by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh.

The film is inspired by the events of June 15, 2020, when Indian and Chinese soldiers clashed in the Galwan Valley during the COVID-19 pandemic.

