  • By Bushra Saleem
Winter Olympics 2026: Su Yiming earns China's first medal at Milan-Cortina

Su Yiming was all smiles after clinching Big Air snowboard bronze at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

According to Olympics, despite going into the event as one of the favourites to defend his Olympic title, the People’s Republic of China star knew gold would be a tall order, given the level of competition around him.

He started with a bang, receiving a huge cheer from the crowd in the floodlit Livigno Snow Park with a mammoth 88.25, the second-highest Run 1 score.

After a wobble on his landing on the second, he showed nerves of steel and experience to land a third run worth 80.25, securing his place on the podium and a complete Olympic medal collection.

He said, “This means so much. I want to say that I am proud of myself to still be able to bring this bronze medal home. This medal means a lot to me. I’ve finally got every single colour of Olympic medal. I got gold and silver in Beijing, and now I have the bronze.”

“I’m really proud of myself to still be able to ride and perform to the level I want. As the defending champion coming back here for my second Olympics, I’m feeling a lot of pressure, and I’m just feeling grateful for everyone’s support,” he continued.

After winning the title on home snow in Beijing, Su took a significant period of time away from the sport due to burnout and a lack of motivation. The break did wonders, as he won slopestyle silver medal at the 2025 World Championships to show the world he was back in business.

