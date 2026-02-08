Sports
  • By Bushra Saleem
Falcons' James Pearce Jr. arrested after domestic dispute with WNBA star

James Pearce Jr. arrested in Florida after an alleged domestic dispute involving Los Angeles Sparks forward Rickea Jackson.

According to Associated Press, Atlanta Falcons rookie star was arrested near Miami on Saturday night, February 7, after fleeing officers and then crashing his car following what police said was a domestic dispute with Jackson.

Pearce, the first-round pick who led the Falcons in sacks and was third in NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year voting, was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center after Doral police were summoned to investigate a reported domestic dispute between a man and a woman.

As per jail records, Pearce is facing charges of two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, as well as aggravated stalking and fleeing or eluding police with lights or siren. Bond was not immediately set on all the charges.

The Falcons said in a statement they are aware of the arrest.

"We are aware of an incident involving James Pearce Jr. in Miami," the Falcons said in a statement. "We are in the process of gathering more information and will not have any further comment on an open legal matter at this time."

Jackson was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA draft and averaged 14.7 points in 38 games, including 37 starts, in the 2025 season. Jackson played for Tennessee and Mississippi State.

