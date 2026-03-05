Why Jake Gyllenhaal remains underrated despite gripping performance in cult favorite films

For over three decades, iconic actor Jake Gyllenhaal has quietly built one of Hollywood’s most impressive careers. His extraordinary acting skills allow him to transform seamlessly into a wide range of roles, including psychological thrillers, crime, action, drama, romance, or romantic comedy.
From earning consistent praise from critics to being remembered by the audiences for his memorable roles, The Bride star has built a devoted cult following.
However, despite delivering gripping and unforgettable performance for more than 30 years, Gyllenhaal still remains a highly underrated actor and is rarely considered on the same mainstream superstar level as his fellow stars such as Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Cruise.
Here’s why Jake Gyllenhaal might be Hollywood’s one of the most underrated leading actor.
Chooses dark, risky characters over safe stardom
Unlike other actors, Jake Gyllenhaal is known to choose dark and risky characters instead of going for a safe stardom by stepping into the same kind of roles.
In Nightcrawler, the actor gave one of the most unsettling performances of the decade, perfectly depicting the obsessive and morally hollow role.
Not depend on blockbuster franchises
While many actors are closely associated with blockbuster franchises – such as Tom Cruise for Mission: Impossible and Chris Pratt for Jurrassic World – Jake Gyllenhaal prefers not to rely on franchises to define his career.
Despite nailing the role of scene-stealing villain in Marvel Universe’s Spider-Man: Far From Home, the iconic actor did not built his identity around the franchise dominance.
Quietly undergoes physical transformations and doesn’t create a buzz
To bring his characters to life, Jake Gyllenhaal, like many other stars, undergoes intense physical transformations. However, he rarely generates buzz about them and discuss the challenges he faces for his roles.
Avoid fame built on hype and gossip
While many mainstream stars often make headlines due to gossip and drama, Jake Gyllenhaal prefers to maintain a relatively low tabloid profile and avoid unnecessary drama and controversies.
Doesn’t always seek lead roles
One of the reasons why Jake Gyllenhaal remains an underrated actor might be the fact that he doesn’t run after fame and being center of attention by leading the movies.
While he has led multiple projects as the main character, the actor does not hesitate from taking on supporting roles too, showing how it’s not always about dominating the frame but to make an impact.