  By Syeda Fazeelat
Tyriq Winthers to appear in 'Reminders of Him' on THIS date

'Reminders of Him' brings together amazing cast, which includes Maika Monroe, popular for portraying roles in horror films like Longlegs

Tyriq Winthers to appear in 'Reminders of Him' on THIS date

Tyriq Winthers is set to appear in the eagerly-awaited Colleen Hoover adaptation Reminders of Him, hitting theaters soon.

The Atlanta artist plays Ledger Ward, a former NFL player and local bar owner who unintentionally gets trapped in a forbidden romance.

Following his phenomenal performances in famous roles such as Tell Me Lies and I Know What You Did Last Summer, Withers receives the biggest film roles yet.

'Reminders of Him' release date

Reminders of Him is scheduled to release on this Friday, March 13. The movie’s official trailer, launched in October 2025, depicts a strong emotional intensity and chemistry between Monroe and Withers.

The star-studded cast is expected to perform well, beating several records of many famous films.

Taking to Instagram, Wither stated that the role felt “deeply personal,” seemingly referencing his older brother Kionte, who passed away in 2021, writing, “I only hope to honor those who have loved and lost.”

‘Reminders of Him’ cast

Reminders of Him brings together an amazing cast, which includes Maika Monroe, popular for portraying roles in horror films like Longlegs, as Kenna, while Rudy Pankow from Outer Banks plays her tragic boyfriend Scotty.

The supporting cast includes three-time Emmy winner Bradley Whitford from The West Wing. Country superstar Lainey Wilson makes her film debut, and the lineup ensures to deliver a powerful and thrilling film experience.

‘Reminders of Him’ story

As for the highly-anticipated film, it revolves around a heart-wrenching story of Kenna Rowan, a former convict recently released from prison after completing a sentence of five years.

Navigating obstacles in rebuilding her life again from scratch and reconnecting with her daughter, she experiences rejection until she secretly dates Ledger Ward. It’s a perfect story of love, redemption, and giving second chances. 

