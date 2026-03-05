News
  • By Web Desk
News

Britney Spears released overnight after DUI suspicion arrest in California

The 'Toxic' crooner was arrested after being pulled over by the California Highway Patrol

  • By Web Desk
Britney Spears released overnight after DUI suspicion arrest in California
Britney Spears released overnight after DUI suspicion arrest in California

Britney Spears was released Thursday morning after she was arrested on suspicion of DUI in Moorpark.

The Womanizer singer was arrested just before 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4, according to an inmate search on the Ventura County Sheriff's Office website.

She was pulled over by the California Highway Patrol and was released shortly after 6 a.m. on Thursday, March 5.

The arrest came hours after she was granted a permanent restraining order against a Louisiana man after he allegedly showed up at her LA residence.

As reported by TMZ, Britney filed a court complaint against a 51-year-old man named Donald, whom she claimed has been harassing her online since 2013, and he was arrested for trespassing after appearing at her pad in 2025.

A representative for Britney told BBC, "This was an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable."

"Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney's life. Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time," they added.

Sharing that there's a need for an effective plan to tackle the issue, the rep noted, "Her boys are going to be spending time with her. Her loved ones are going to come up with an overdue needed plan to set her up for success for well being."

Following the news of her arrest, the pop star deleted her Instagram account on Thursday.

Moreover, the Gimme More hitmaker is scheduled to appear in court on May 4.

Cruz Beckham reacts to Brooklyn Beckham's reconciliation possibility
Cruz Beckham reacts to Brooklyn Beckham's reconciliation possibility
Zayn Malik, daughter Khai turn up at K-pop group TWICE concert
Zayn Malik, daughter Khai turn up at K-pop group TWICE concert
Tyriq Winthers to appear in 'Reminders of Him' on THIS date
Tyriq Winthers to appear in 'Reminders of Him' on THIS date
Why Jake Gyllenhaal remains underrated despite gripping performance in cult favorite films
Why Jake Gyllenhaal remains underrated despite gripping performance in cult favorite films
Anne Hathaway surprises fans with 'Burial' release from 'Mother Mary'
Anne Hathaway surprises fans with 'Burial' release from 'Mother Mary'
80s pop star unmasked as Eggplant on 'The Masked Singer'
80s pop star unmasked as Eggplant on 'The Masked Singer'
Nicola Peltz under fire after Brooklyn Beckham's parents' sweet birthday wish
Nicola Peltz under fire after Brooklyn Beckham's parents' sweet birthday wish
Charlie Puth makes shocking AI confession amid major new music-tech role
Charlie Puth makes shocking AI confession amid major new music-tech role
Cynthia Erivo hailed for handling tense encounter with aggressive man
Cynthia Erivo hailed for handling tense encounter with aggressive man
Selena Gomez shares why she posts on Instagram’s ‘Close Friends’ list
Selena Gomez shares why she posts on Instagram’s ‘Close Friends’ list
Emma Watson, Gonzalo Hevia Baillères heat up romance after cozy airport date
Emma Watson, Gonzalo Hevia Baillères heat up romance after cozy airport date
Khloé Kardashian talks potential plan for baby no. 3 without partner
Khloé Kardashian talks potential plan for baby no. 3 without partner

Popular News

How ultra-processed foods impact children emotional and behavioural health?

How ultra-processed foods impact children emotional and behavioural health?
2 minutes ago
Zayn Malik, daughter Khai turn up at K-pop group TWICE concert

Zayn Malik, daughter Khai turn up at K-pop group TWICE concert
48 minutes ago
Charles Leclerc demands shocking wedding gift from Lewis Hamilton

Charles Leclerc demands shocking wedding gift from Lewis Hamilton
an hour ago