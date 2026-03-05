Britney Spears released overnight after DUI suspicion arrest in California

Britney Spears was released Thursday morning after she was arrested on suspicion of DUI in Moorpark.
The Womanizer singer was arrested just before 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4, according to an inmate search on the Ventura County Sheriff's Office website.
She was pulled over by the California Highway Patrol and was released shortly after 6 a.m. on Thursday, March 5.
The arrest came hours after she was granted a permanent restraining order against a Louisiana man after he allegedly showed up at her LA residence.
As reported by TMZ, Britney filed a court complaint against a 51-year-old man named Donald, whom she claimed has been harassing her online since 2013, and he was arrested for trespassing after appearing at her pad in 2025.
A representative for Britney told BBC, "This was an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable."
"Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney's life. Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time," they added.
Sharing that there's a need for an effective plan to tackle the issue, the rep noted, "Her boys are going to be spending time with her. Her loved ones are going to come up with an overdue needed plan to set her up for success for well being."
Following the news of her arrest, the pop star deleted her Instagram account on Thursday.
Moreover, the Gimme More hitmaker is scheduled to appear in court on May 4.