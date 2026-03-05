Zayn Malik, daughter Khai turn up at K-pop group TWICE concert

Zayn Malik and daughter Khai's K-pop adventures continue!
On Wednesday, March 4, the One Direction alum shared a rare snap of his daughter on his Instagram at a renowned K-pop girl group, TWICE, concert.
"@twicetagram...massive thanks for giving the girls the best night ever," he added the text alongside the adorable snap.
Zayn and Gigi Hadid welcomed their daughter in September 2020 before splitting in October 2021.
This is the second time the PILLOWTALK crooner was spotted at a K-pop concert with his daughter, as back in July, the father-daughter duo enjoyed a BLACKPINK concert.
Following the concert, he surprised his fans by dropping a collaboration with BLACKPINK member Jisoo, titled Eyes Closed, which was released in October 2025.
During his latest appearance at the Call Her Daddy podcast, the 33-year-old told host Alex Cooper that Khai is very into K-pop and wants to be a K-pop star in the future.
When asked how he feels about the possibility of his daughter following in his footsteps, Zayn said that he'd rather "keep her away" from the industry but will "support her" if it makes her happy.