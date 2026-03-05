News
Cruz Beckham reacts to Brooklyn Beckham's reconciliation possibility

Cruz Beckham had a surprising response when asked about the possibility of reconciliation with his brother Brooklyn Beckham amid the family feud.

During a walk with girlfriend Jackie Apostel, Cruz was asked whether he had anything to say to his eldest brother on his birthday, to which he replied, "Happy birthday".

When asked whether there was any possibility for estranged relationships to repair, he said, "I hope to."

His remarks came just a day after he wished Brooklyn on his birthday, as the aspiring chef turned 27 on Wednesday.

Cruz's message featured a snap of the two brothers together as young children, with the caption, "I love you."

In a surprise move, their parents, David and Victoria Beckham, also posted childhood snaps with Brooklyn on their Instagram stories to mark his special day, seemingly extending an olive branch to their eldest son.

The Beckham family has been making headlines amid the growing tension between Brooklyn and the rest of the family.

In January, Brooklyn shared a bombshell statement, calling out "controlled narratives", and noted that he had no intention to reconcile with his family.

Last December, amid reports that David and Victoria had unfollowed their eldest son, Cruz responded, "My mum and dad would never unfollow their son. Let's get the facts right. They woke up blocked…as did I." 

Moreover, Romeo and Cruz had reportedly been unfollowed by their older brother back in July.

