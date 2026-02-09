Entertainment
  By Fatima Hassan
Justin Bieber revives 'Baby' fever at Super Bowl with Ludacris after 16 years

The 'Stay' hitmaker reunites with Ludacris 16 years after their chart-topping collaboration, 'Baby'

Justin Bieber has collaborated with Ludacris after 16 years. 

The Grammy-winning musician, who featured The Portion hitmaker in the superhit music video in 2010, took the Super Bowl stage at Sports Illustrated The Party on Saturday, February 7th, 2026.  

"Make some noise for my brother Justin Bieber," Ludacris told the screaming crowd of VIP partygoers at the pre-Super Bowl party thrown at the Cow Palace in San Francisco. 

"Make some f------ noise," the rapper added.

Before performing Baby, Ludacris alerted the crowd that Bieber, 31, was in the house and dedicated the song to him.

The rapper performed the song solo while the Canadian star's vocal track accompanied him. 

Ludacris challenged the fans in the crowd to join him in his featured rap verse, but only if they remembered the string of lyrics that come in the back half of the pop anthem. 

When Ludacris finished the song, Bieber climbed onto the stage, scaling barricades, to ultimately share a heartfelt hug with the rapper. 

"Careful, be careful!" Ludacris said into the mic as Bieber hoisted himself over the gates. 

Approximately 40 minutes later, Ludacris closed his set with Baby, and the reunion took place.

For those unaware, Justin Bieber released the Baby music which he released on February 9th, 2010.  

