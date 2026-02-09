Kim Kardashian nails dating rumours with Lewis Hamilton in predictable move

Entertainment
  • By Salima Bhutto
Entertainment

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton sparked dating rumours in early 2026

  • By Salima Bhutto

Kim Kardashian finally nailed the dating rumours with Lewis Hamilton in a predictable move.

The new couple was spotted at Super Bowl 2026, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, February 8, according to PEOPLE.

The pair, who went viral on X after they appeared on the screen together of an international broadcast of the game between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks, was seen enjoying the big game.

In the viral clip, the 45-year-old reality could be seen smiling while talking to 41-year-old British Formula One driver.

For the sports event, the beauty mogul donned a black coat and large diamond choker necklace and her beau was wearing a black jacket.

The couple has been friends for several years, however, they recently sparked dating rumours last week after being spotted together at a hotel in Paris, France.

A source, familiar to the pair, dished out to the publication that “it was a romantic meetup.”

Before her romance with Lewis Hamilton, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star dated Pete Davidson and was also rumoured to be dating NFL star Odell Beckham Jr.

It's worth mentioning here that Kim Kardashian divorced Kanye West in 2022, ending their marriage of nearly seven years.

The former couple are parents to four children; North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. 

