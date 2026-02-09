News
Tom Brady, Alix Earle spark dating rumours after Super Bowl dance 

Tom Brady and Alix Earle has once again sparked romance buzz after Super Bowl 2026 dance.

According to New York Post, the legendary quarterback and social media standout were spotted dancing with one another at a Super Bowl party in San Francisco on Saturday night.

In a video obtained by TMZ shows, they could be seen getting cozy at the invite-only event comes roughly a month after they were seen chatting it up at a yacht party in St. Barts on New Year’s Eve.

After the New Year Brady indirectly denied the dating rumours saying that he does not have time for personal life.

The 48-year-old said, “You know what? I don't have much time for a personal life or much time for myself, but I love working and I love my kids.”

Brady and 25-year-old Earle were also at the Fanatics Super Bowl party on Saturday.

Brady, the seven-time Super Bowl champion, got divorced from Gisele Bündchen in 2022 after 13 years of marriage. The couple have two kids, son Benjamin and daughter Vivian, together. 

The NFL legend also has a son, Jack, from his previous relationship with Bridget Moynahan.

Earle dated NFL wide receiver Braxton Berrios for two years before the couple broke up in December.

Brady, a minority owner of the Raiders, just wrapped his second season as Fox Sports’ top NFL game analyst in a booth with play-by-player Kevin Burkhardt.

