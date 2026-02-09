Sports
  • By Bushra Saleem
Make us preferred on Google
Sports

Bad Bunny vs. TPUSA: How many people watched the 2026 halftime show?

Turning Point USA hosts 'All-American' halftime show as alternative to Bad Bunny's Super Bowl performance

  • By Bushra Saleem
Bad Bunny vs. TPUSA: How many people watched the 2026 halftime show?
Bad Bunny vs. TPUSA: How many people watched the 2026 halftime show?

As Bad Bunny was performing the official Super Bowl 60 halftime show, there was an alternate option available for those who were not interested in All-Spanish show.

According to The Sporting News, Turning Point USA produced its own halftime show featuring Kid Rock, Lee Brice, Bradley Gilbert and Gabby Barrett. The show was pretty popular for its own right, with the various TPUSA channels producing a respectable number of viewers.

How many people watched TPUSA halftime show?

About 5.7 million people were watching the Turning Point USA halftime show at its peak, according to the live stream. While a few million fans tuned in before the show started, the viewership more than doubled before it ended.

For most of the show, the viewership was between 4-5 million fans, as TPUSA produced a 25-minute halftime show.

That is certainly a lot of people, but it will likely be a fraction of the fans who watched Bad Bunny. The Super Bowl typically produces over 100 million viewers, and Bad Bunny's global outreach will only help those numbers.

How many people watch the Super Bowl?

Meanwhile, the NBC broadcast is poised to reel in at least 20 times as many eyeballs. Every Super Bowl since 2008 has exceeded 100 million viewers, and viewership typically peaks during the halftime show window.

Official viewership numbers for Bad Bunny's Super Bowl 60 halftime show will be revealed on Monday.

Super Bowl 2026: Seahawks take revenge after 11 years, beat Patriots
Super Bowl 2026: Seahawks take revenge after 11 years, beat Patriots
Lindsey Vonn injury update: Skier undergoes surgery after tragic crash
Lindsey Vonn injury update: Skier undergoes surgery after tragic crash
Cristiano Ronaldo's 'superstar status' questioned amid Al-Nassr tensions
Cristiano Ronaldo's 'superstar status' questioned amid Al-Nassr tensions
Super Bowl 2026: Bad Bunny expected to break halftime viewership record
Super Bowl 2026: Bad Bunny expected to break halftime viewership record
Epic Games refuses online claim about Jeffery Epstein and Fortnite
Epic Games refuses online claim about Jeffery Epstein and Fortnite
Lindsey Vonn crashes in winter Olympics downhill run
Lindsey Vonn crashes in winter Olympics downhill run
Winter Olympics 2026: Su Yiming earns China's first medal at Milan-Cortina
Winter Olympics 2026: Su Yiming earns China's first medal at Milan-Cortina
Falcons' James Pearce Jr. arrested after domestic dispute with WNBA star
Falcons' James Pearce Jr. arrested after domestic dispute with WNBA star
Emma Raducanu reveals reason behind first final defeat since 2021 US Open
Emma Raducanu reveals reason behind first final defeat since 2021 US Open
Super Bowl 2026: Start time, where to watch, and all you need to know
Super Bowl 2026: Start time, where to watch, and all you need to know
Terrance Gore, MLB speedster dies at 34
Terrance Gore, MLB speedster dies at 34
Cole Palmer makes history with remarkable record
Cole Palmer makes history with remarkable record

Popular News

Durefishan Saleem makes rare Basant confession: 'Felt truly wholesome'

Durefishan Saleem makes rare Basant confession: 'Felt truly wholesome'
45 minutes ago
Bad Bunny gets superstar treatment by Jennifer Lopez for his Super Bowl gig

Bad Bunny gets superstar treatment by Jennifer Lopez for his Super Bowl gig
33 minutes ago
Trump blasts Bad Bunny's Super Bowl LX halftime show as 'the worst ever'

Trump blasts Bad Bunny's Super Bowl LX halftime show as 'the worst ever'
2 hours ago