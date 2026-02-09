Bad Bunny vs. TPUSA: How many people watched the 2026 halftime show?

As Bad Bunny was performing the official Super Bowl 60 halftime show, there was an alternate option available for those who were not interested in All-Spanish show.
According to The Sporting News, Turning Point USA produced its own halftime show featuring Kid Rock, Lee Brice, Bradley Gilbert and Gabby Barrett. The show was pretty popular for its own right, with the various TPUSA channels producing a respectable number of viewers.
How many people watched TPUSA halftime show?
About 5.7 million people were watching the Turning Point USA halftime show at its peak, according to the live stream. While a few million fans tuned in before the show started, the viewership more than doubled before it ended.
For most of the show, the viewership was between 4-5 million fans, as TPUSA produced a 25-minute halftime show.
That is certainly a lot of people, but it will likely be a fraction of the fans who watched Bad Bunny. The Super Bowl typically produces over 100 million viewers, and Bad Bunny's global outreach will only help those numbers.
How many people watch the Super Bowl?
Meanwhile, the NBC broadcast is poised to reel in at least 20 times as many eyeballs. Every Super Bowl since 2008 has exceeded 100 million viewers, and viewership typically peaks during the halftime show window.
Official viewership numbers for Bad Bunny's Super Bowl 60 halftime show will be revealed on Monday.