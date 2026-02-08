Cristiano Ronaldo's 'superstar status' questioned amid Al-Nassr tensions

Cristiano Ronaldo faced a brutal reality check despite his superstar status amid tensions with Al-Nassr.
The Portuguese star missed matches against Al-Riyadh Al-Ittihad which led to speculations and doubts about his future at the Saudi club.
Ronaldo's ongoing one-man protest comes after he feels his club are not being backed financially as much as their title rivals Al Hilal by Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF).
PIF owns Saudi Arabia's most successful club Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal and also has financial backing for Newcastle United.
Walid Al-Faraj, a well-known Saudi football commentator criticized Ronaldo, "Ronaldo would never enter the White House. If he hadn't been part of the Saudi delegation, he wouldn't even have gotten close to the door," as per GOAL.
He added, “Cristiano Ronaldo needs to know his place. This country is called Saudi Arabia, not Ronaldo's Arabia. He confuses being an ambassador with being a manager,"
The 40-year-old player, who joined Al-Nassr in 2022 after leaving Manchester United has already extended his career with the club which will kept him playing until 2027.
However, CR7 has a clause in his contract that might allow him to leave the team this summer.