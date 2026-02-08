Sports
  • By Fatima Nadeem
Make us preferred on Google
Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo's 'superstar status' questioned amid Al-Nassr tensions

Cristiano Ronaldo came under fierce criticism that challenged even his legendary reputation

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Cristiano Ronaldos superstar status questioned amid Al-Nassr tensions
Cristiano Ronaldo's 'superstar status' questioned amid Al-Nassr tensions

Cristiano Ronaldo faced a brutal reality check despite his superstar status amid tensions with Al-Nassr.

The Portuguese star missed matches against Al-Riyadh Al-Ittihad which led to speculations and doubts about his future at the Saudi club.

Ronaldo's ongoing one-man protest comes after he feels his club are not being backed financially as much as their title rivals Al Hilal by Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF).

PIF owns Saudi Arabia's most successful club Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal and also has financial backing for Newcastle United.

Walid Al-Faraj, a well-known Saudi football commentator criticized Ronaldo, "Ronaldo would never enter the White House. If he hadn't been part of the Saudi delegation, he wouldn't even have gotten close to the door," as per GOAL.

He added, “Cristiano Ronaldo needs to know his place. This country is called Saudi Arabia, not Ronaldo's Arabia. He confuses being an ambassador with being a manager,"

The 40-year-old player, who joined Al-Nassr in 2022 after leaving Manchester United has already extended his career with the club which will kept him playing until 2027.

However, CR7 has a clause in his contract that might allow him to leave the team this summer.

Super Bowl 2026: Bad Bunny expected to break halftime viewership record
Super Bowl 2026: Bad Bunny expected to break halftime viewership record
Epic Games refuses online claim about Jeffery Epstein and Fortnite
Epic Games refuses online claim about Jeffery Epstein and Fortnite
Lindsey Vonn crashes in winter Olympics downhill run
Lindsey Vonn crashes in winter Olympics downhill run
Winter Olympics 2026: Su Yiming earns China's first medal at Milan-Cortina
Winter Olympics 2026: Su Yiming earns China's first medal at Milan-Cortina
Falcons' James Pearce Jr. arrested after domestic dispute with WNBA star
Falcons' James Pearce Jr. arrested after domestic dispute with WNBA star
Emma Raducanu reveals reason behind first final defeat since 2021 US Open
Emma Raducanu reveals reason behind first final defeat since 2021 US Open
Super Bowl 2026: Start time, where to watch, and all you need to know
Super Bowl 2026: Start time, where to watch, and all you need to know
Terrance Gore, MLB speedster dies at 34
Terrance Gore, MLB speedster dies at 34
Cole Palmer makes history with remarkable record
Cole Palmer makes history with remarkable record
Emma Raducanu suffers heavy defeat to Sorana Cirstea in Transylvania Open final
Emma Raducanu suffers heavy defeat to Sorana Cirstea in Transylvania Open final
Kyle Walker and Anne Kilner to welcome baby no. 5 following intense fued
Kyle Walker and Anne Kilner to welcome baby no. 5 following intense fued
Travis Kelce's ex-teammate Darron Lee charged with girlfriend's murder
Travis Kelce's ex-teammate Darron Lee charged with girlfriend's murder

Popular News

Prince William to show 'no mercy' to Andrew in his future monarchy

Prince William to show 'no mercy' to Andrew in his future monarchy
33 minutes ago
'Border 2' crosses INR 400 crore globally in two weeks

'Border 2' crosses INR 400 crore globally in two weeks
52 minutes ago
Leonardo DiCaprio's film 'One Battle After Another' sweeps 2026 DGA Awards

Leonardo DiCaprio's film 'One Battle After Another' sweeps 2026 DGA Awards
59 minutes ago