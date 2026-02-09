Sports
  • By Bushra Saleem
Sports

Super Bowl 2026: Seahawks take revenge after 11 years, beat Patriots

Seattle Seahawks claims second NFL title after dominant victory over New England Patriots

  • By Bushra Saleem
The Seattle Seahawks has finally taken its revenge after waiting for exactly 11 years, beating the New England Patriots to win Super Bowl LX.

According to NBC News, Seattle on Sunday, February 8, beat the Patriots 29-13 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

In the Super Bowl XLIX rematch, they claimed a dominating victory as a perfect revenge for the 2015 championship loss.

Seattle’s defense was too much for the Patriots quarterback Drake Maye, who was sacked six times during the game.

Meanwhile, the Hawks’ running back Kenneth Walker III became the star of the night after racking up over 150 yards to earn the MVP award. Kicker Jason Myers also made history and a Super Bowl record with five field goals.

Super Bowl MVP Walker III told NBC, “First and foremost I want to thank God for this. It's a blessing to be here. I want to thank my brothers, this doesn't happen without them. We went through a lot of adversity this season, but we came together and stuck together, and this is what we got. Shout out to the 12s!"

Head coach Mike Macdonald expressed, “We were the better team; we're the best team. We loved each other, we believed in each other, and now we're champions. We went to the dark side tonight, we love our players. They made it happen. They made it come to life, and we won the game."

Seattle Seahawks owner Jody Allen proudly lifted the Vince Lombardi Trophy, the second title of the franchise.

