  By Syeda Fazeelat
Epic Games refuses online claim about Jeffery Epstein and Fortnite

Epic Games urged people to depend on credible, authentic information when discussing the Epstein case

Epic Games has officially dismissed an online conspiracy theory indicating that the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein is still alive and playing Fortnite in 2026.

The speculation ignited across the internet after a user examined recently introduced Epstein-related documents and claimed to find a YouTube account and Fortnite username allegedly connected to him.

Screenshots referencing the username “littlestjeff1,” along with an email linked to buy Fortnite’s in-game currency, fueled speculation that the account remained active.

While responding to the claims, Epic’s communications team stated the theory is completely unfounded and fictional.

CEO Tim Sweeney further addressed the issue online, focusing that there is no connection between Epstein and any active Fortnite account.

As per the company, the player account cited in the rumour does not match any authentic email addresses linked to Epstein.

Epic indicated the username may have been created by another person as a form of trolling and deception, which then spread into false claims.

Epic Games urged people to depend on credible, authentic information when discussing the Epstein case, describing the seriousness of the documentational facts without the addition of misleading claims.

The incident emphasises how rapidly conspiracy theories can spread online and the challenges major tech industry players face in responding to viral misinformation.

